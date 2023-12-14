Making equal squares and putting alphabets and numbers outside

I used this as a reference to create a 12 by 8 squares(which are showing as rectangles) as shown in my JSFiddle below:
Few things I’m trying to get fixed:
-
Since I’ve
Some text..., the size of all rectangles are same. but if I remove the paragraph tag, the size is disturbed.
-
Also, I want these divs as squares and not as rectangles as they are showing now. How can I make them look like squares?
-
Can I just have
A,
B,
C…
Hon the left side (outside of these square and not inside) and similarly, the number
1,
2…
12on top of each square?
Once this is done, I will be using these divs for HTML drag and drop of elements from somewhere else onto these squares.