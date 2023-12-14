Making equal squares and putting alphabets and numbers outside

I used this as a reference to create a 12 by 8 squares(which are showing as rectangles) as shown in my JSFiddle below:

JSFiddle

Few things I’m trying to get fixed:

Since I’ve Some text... , the size of all rectangles are same. but if I remove the paragraph tag, the size is disturbed. Also, I want these divs as squares and not as rectangles as they are showing now. How can I make them look like squares? Can I just have A , B , C … H on the left side (outside of these square and not inside) and similarly, the number 1 , 2 … 12 on top of each square?

Once this is done, I will be using these divs for HTML drag and drop of elements from somewhere else onto these squares.