Drag and Drop - libraries to use

I am expecting something to design where I’m going to have a list of some things as a dropdown list. And I could drag items(one at a time) from the list on the left-hand side to the right-hand side of the grid which looks like as shown below:

Based on my research, I was looking at the following documentation:

ag-grid.com JavaScript Data Grid: Row Dragging to an External DropZone Row Dragging to an External DropZone is concerned with moving rows from the grid to different components within the same application. Download v30 of the best JavaScript Data Grid in the world now.

The example they have shown which looks like the following:

is something I was thinking about. So I could have the list that I was envisioning in a dropdown list to something like they have on the left-hand side. But I would like to drag it on one of the squares with some background color of the image I showed above. For example, the first item could go into A1 or A3 or any other square with a yellow background color and the text showing over there.

I am wondering:

Is it possible to have something like what I’m thinking? Basically, have it dragged inside a particular square. I would also like to provide the user the functionality to edit the text content on the fly once it’s sitting on the square.

Does the above library sound like a correct choice based on what I described or if anyone is familiar with any other library that is better than the above one, please share your input.