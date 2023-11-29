Drag and Drop - libraries to use

I am expecting something to design where I’m going to have a list of some things as a dropdown list. And I could drag items(one at a time) from the list on the left-hand side to the right-hand side of the grid which looks like as shown below:
Based on my research, I was looking at the following documentation:
The example they have shown which looks like the following:
is something I was thinking about. So I could have the list that I was envisioning in a dropdown list to something like they have on the left-hand side. But I would like to drag it on one of the squares with some background color of the image I showed above. For example, the first item could go into
A1 or
A3 or any other square with a yellow background color and the text showing over there.
I am wondering:
-
Is it possible to have something like what I’m thinking? Basically, have it dragged inside a particular square.
-
I would also like to provide the user the functionality to edit the text content on the fly once it’s sitting on the square.
Does the above library sound like a correct choice based on what I described or if anyone is familiar with any other library that is better than the above one, please share your input.