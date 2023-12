In post #14 your wrote:

Jack_Tauson_Sr: Jack_Tauson_Sr: The reason I want to store it in a database is because next time someone opens the page, after closing my web application, I would like to show them the text at each square where it was dragged over by a previous user OR based on the button clicked by the previous user

But in post #18 you wrote:

Jack_Tauson_Sr: Jack_Tauson_Sr: Now user decides to close his browser, shut down his computer, and plans on coming back to resume his work later, then I would like to start the grid with prefilled text-related information (which was done by the user before shutting his computer).

From post #14, I was assuming that you wish to store the table contents in one place on your server: simply in a file or possibly overkill in a database. When someone opens the web page they would see the table contents as left by the previous user.

If any user needs to be able to resume their work later on, regardless of what other users have done in the meantime, then you need to save the table contents for each user one way or another.