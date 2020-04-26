How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

Hello & Thanks :
I am doing that here with fake Tables to demonstrate what I mean :
http://vmars.us/reads/vmTemplate-2Parallel-Tables-P-Editable.html
(It is contenteditable so you can edit it see what I mean)
But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,
the tables get stacked on top of each other .
So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .
Here is my grid code attempt .
Also the rows need to line up .
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 100px 100px ;
grid-gap: 10px;
background-color: #2196F3;
padding: 10px;
}
.grid-container > div {
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
text-align: center;
padding: 20px 0;
font-size: 30px;
}
.item1 {
grid-column-start: 1;
grid-column-end: 1;
// grid-area: 1;
}
.item2{
grid-column-start: 2;
grid-column-end: 2
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h5>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h5>
<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>
<div class="grid-container">
<div class="item1">1</div>
<div class="item1">2</div>
<div class="item1">3</div>
<div class="item2">4</div>
<div class="item2">5</div>
<div class="item2">6</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Thanks