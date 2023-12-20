Moving the contents inside squares in a particular order

I have a question regarding moving the text to a specific square of the grid as explained below. I am working off of Paul’s CodePen which is demonstrating a drag and drop example and I’ve modified it a little bit in my JSFiddle to ask the following question:

What I’m looking for:

When a user clicks the Move Text Content! button, all the text inside the blue color cells on the left of the grid should move inside the grid. The order I want it to follow can be figured out based on the text inside the blue cell.

So, H1 Text should move inside H1 square ; H2 Text should move inside H2 square so on and so forth … H6 Text should move inside H6 square.

Once it has reached 6th square starting from row H , I would like to start filling next test from G1 . Hence, G1 Text should go inside G1 square and so on and so forth … G6 Text should go inside G6 square.

The names inside blue text box is just for proper understanding purpose such that it’s easy to know where that text needs to go while figuring out a solution for this. In reality, it’s not going to be more than 8-10 characters of text.

Question:

One approach to address above requirement, that I am thnking is to define id for each and every <div class="content"></div> which corresponds to different squares and start approaching the problem from there. But I wanted to check with other people in this group to see if that’s the right direction I am going to be heading or if there’s a better way to handle what I’m trying to accomplish.

Thanks in advance.