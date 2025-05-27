Making the drag and drop work in modified version

I have a codepen which was created by @PaulOB’s in response to my question back in 2023. Here’s the exact post from where I got the codepen.

In the above codepen, when we drag a blue rectangle box on the squares, it is possible to move the dropped blue rectangle content within the squares. For example, if I want to drop the blue rectangle containing Late for The Sky on the square A1 , it will look like this:

And I can hold the content of A1 and drag and drop it to A2 or any other cell as per my wish. And I was looking at the code Js code in the codepen that does this.

Modified Version:

I have a modified version, where I’m putting things on the square, using a button click and not dragging a blue rectangular text box as shown in this JSFiddle. Steps are shown below:

We select an option from the Select Options dropdown menu. Option One has already been selected for our convenience. We select a color for the background. It doesn’t work in the JSFiddle but it does work in my actual code so we can ignore that for time being. We click Show Options button to list the options associated with Select options dropdown. We enter a row A-H , for example, A We enter a column number from 1-12 , for example 1 We hit the calculate button and then click on move text content button which moves the content on the squares.

Now after the contents are on the squares, if I try to move any cell content to an empty cell, it won’t move . I still have the UI draggable code in my JsFiddle code starting from line 40 (revert function is not needed as I’m using button based approach like in the code pen shown above but I still have kept it as it is)

What things I may need to keep in mind in order to move the content of cells on any other empty cell?Or why it is not working with the modified version?