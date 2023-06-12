I have been kicked out of Facebook!

Gandalf: Gandalf: I doubt your pockets are as deep as Facebook’s. Are you sure you want to do that?

Sure, I am not ! But what am I left with ?

Let’s clear up your doubt, , indeed their pockets are deeper than mine but I am betting on the fact that a Chilean judge would love to make Chilean laws respected and have a go against GAFAM’s companies. Freedom of speech is a pretty touchy subject around here. It only takes a little touch of luck, FYI under the Chilean justice system, it is a judge who decides the verdict. There is no jury system here.

benanamen: benanamen: I bet if you read the terms of service that you “agreed to” when you signed up, your list would dwindle to nothing.

I know my chance are slim, if any. And by the way: can the terms of service (TOS) of a company supersede a country’s law? Surely, they cannot, can they?

(Read my answer to @Gandalf above)