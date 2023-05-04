I have been kicked out of Facebook!

Early this morning I got a message from Facebook that my account got disabled as I wasn’t following the Community Standards rules, without more details. Adding that I could appeal the decision, which I did.

2 hours later I got this answer:

“Your account has been disabled. You can’t use Facebook or Messenger because your account, or activity on it, didn’t comply with our Community Standards. We’ve reviewed this decision and it can’t be reversed. For more information on why we disable accounts, please refer to our Community Standards.”

I haven’t got a clue on why it happened as on my personal account I am just publishing pictures of my cats, cooking and bike ride.

I do not feel well about that because they don’t give a reason for the decision, pointing to the Community Standards doesn’t help much. I would have love to find out which was the reason and being given to amend the situation.

That said my problem is with my professional page which are under my Facebook account: how can I get access to them ? They are still available.