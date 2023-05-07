I have been kicked out of Facebook!

Dealing with Facebook can be frustrating. At least it is for me.

The account for a Facebook Friend of mine (actually someone that my mother went to high school with) was hacked, obviously. I did not find a way to report it without losing the Facebook Friend.

Most large online services such as Facebook have forums for people to help each other. I am unable to find something such as that for Facebook. If a relevant Facebook group exists then it is not easy to find. Facebook does not make it easy to find groups that would interest me. Facebook tries to guess at what I might be interested in and it is really terrible at doing that.

I think there are very many deceptive accounts in Facebook. Facebook seems to allow them. Types of accounts where a pretty young woman wearing revealing clothes asks for money but the account is not honest about the real purpose.

It is very frustrating when a moderator uses something vague such as the code of conduct.

If there was a misunderstanding or your account was hacked and if you can afford an attorney then you might be able to sue, but I am not an attorney, I am only guessing. I would not be able to afford an attorney. If you were successful then it would likely help others.