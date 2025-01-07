Help with a "Warning: Undefined array key" issue

PHP
1

Hello,
I am getting this warning Warning: Undefined array key when using the below code. This does return the correct value but I would like to fix the warning. The error says it is on the return line.

$locationId = '47V9D0K01JHXW';
private function getLocationMap($locationId) {
$warehouseMapArray = [];
		
		$warehouseMapArray['LSAJRJW8STWCQ'] =  1;
		$warehouseMapArray['LCF7PX9Q1ZAZ4'] =  3;
		$warehouseMapArray['L4Y9KP6KS7T30'] =  5;
		$warehouseMapArray['L9JKX4EKKK73J'] =  7;
		$warehouseMapArray['LNKAWM61JN12A'] =  8;
		$warehouseMapArray['LRWTPNRB246QV'] =  9;
		$warehouseMapArray['LTRB1Q315ESHW'] =  10;
		$warehouseMapArray['LX96YYQ39QCQS'] =  11;
		$warehouseMapArray['LQ4TKZ5WPK1WB'] =  17;
		$warehouseMapArray['47V9D0K01JHXW'] =  16;



		return $warehouseMapArray[$locationId];

}```

Any ideas is really appreciated.

Thanks
Don
2

You’d need to show us where getLocationMap() is called, and what it’s passing as the $locationId parameter. But clearly the parameter it’s passing is not one of the strings you’ve encoded in the array.

3

The location id I put just above the method is what is being passed. I actually get back a value of 16 which is correct. But I am still getting the warning.