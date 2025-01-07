Help with a "Warning: Undefined array key" issue

Hello,

I am getting this warning Warning: Undefined array key when using the below code. This does return the correct value but I would like to fix the warning. The error says it is on the return line.

$locationId = '47V9D0K01JHXW'; private function getLocationMap($locationId) { $warehouseMapArray = []; $warehouseMapArray['LSAJRJW8STWCQ'] = 1; $warehouseMapArray['LCF7PX9Q1ZAZ4'] = 3; $warehouseMapArray['L4Y9KP6KS7T30'] = 5; $warehouseMapArray['L9JKX4EKKK73J'] = 7; $warehouseMapArray['LNKAWM61JN12A'] = 8; $warehouseMapArray['LRWTPNRB246QV'] = 9; $warehouseMapArray['LTRB1Q315ESHW'] = 10; $warehouseMapArray['LX96YYQ39QCQS'] = 11; $warehouseMapArray['LQ4TKZ5WPK1WB'] = 17; $warehouseMapArray['47V9D0K01JHXW'] = 16; return $warehouseMapArray[$locationId]; }``` Any ideas is really appreciated. Thanks Don