Help with a "Warning: Undefined array key" issue

Hello,
I am getting this warning Warning: Undefined array key when using the below code. This does return the correct value but I would like to fix the warning. The error says it is on the return line.
$locationId = '47V9D0K01JHXW';
private function getLocationMap($locationId) {
$warehouseMapArray = [];
$warehouseMapArray['LSAJRJW8STWCQ'] = 1;
$warehouseMapArray['LCF7PX9Q1ZAZ4'] = 3;
$warehouseMapArray['L4Y9KP6KS7T30'] = 5;
$warehouseMapArray['L9JKX4EKKK73J'] = 7;
$warehouseMapArray['LNKAWM61JN12A'] = 8;
$warehouseMapArray['LRWTPNRB246QV'] = 9;
$warehouseMapArray['LTRB1Q315ESHW'] = 10;
$warehouseMapArray['LX96YYQ39QCQS'] = 11;
$warehouseMapArray['LQ4TKZ5WPK1WB'] = 17;
$warehouseMapArray['47V9D0K01JHXW'] = 16;
return $warehouseMapArray[$locationId];
}```
Any ideas is really appreciated.
Thanks
Don