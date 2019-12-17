Array_push() expects parameter 1 to be array, null given Not sure why?

Hello, again.
I have the following code: (Apologies I’m not sure how to put it in a code block!)
$n = 4; # Number of N through input
$squares = $n * $n; # Max number of squares
$Position = 1; # Position of queen number one
$Column = $Position + $n; # Formula for finding column
$i = 1;
$key = 0;
while ($i <= $n){ $spaces["Row[$key]"] = array(); $i++; $key++;} # creates an array with 8 arrays with a key of Row
array_push($spaces["Row[0]"], $Position);
print_r($spaces);
$key = 1; # moves the array key on to enter results from first iteration into row 2 of the array
$limit = 200;
While ($limit > 0)
{# 1
if($Position == $Column) { $Column = $Column + $n; }
else { array_push($spaces["Row[$key]"], $Position); echo "array Entry: $Position <br><br>"; } # puts remaining available spaces in an array
$Position++;
if ($Position == $squares + 1) {$key++; $Position = 1; }
$limit--;
} # 1
echo "<br><br>out of loop "; print_r($spaces); echo "<br><br>";
which generates the quoted warning. I believe that the $Position = 1 of the latter if statement is somehow to blame though I don’t understand why. If I delete this, or use ignore code the warning isn’t generated. The $key++ is working but the $Position isn’t. Erm, any ideas as to why or where to look for further info…
I’m running PHP version 7.3.9, if that makes any difference.
Thanks guys, and gals…