Array_push() expects parameter 1 to be array, null given Not sure why?

Hello, again.

I have the following code: (Apologies I’m not sure how to put it in a code block!)

$n = 4; # Number of N through input $squares = $n * $n; # Max number of squares $Position = 1; # Position of queen number one $Column = $Position + $n; # Formula for finding column $i = 1; $key = 0; while ($i <= $n){ $spaces["Row[$key]"] = array(); $i++; $key++;} # creates an array with 8 arrays with a key of Row array_push($spaces["Row[0]"], $Position); print_r($spaces); $key = 1; # moves the array key on to enter results from first iteration into row 2 of the array $limit = 200; While ($limit > 0) {# 1 if($Position == $Column) { $Column = $Column + $n; } else { array_push($spaces["Row[$key]"], $Position); echo "array Entry: $Position <br><br>"; } # puts remaining available spaces in an array $Position++; if ($Position == $squares + 1) {$key++; $Position = 1; } $limit--; } # 1 echo "<br><br>out of loop "; print_r($spaces); echo "<br><br>";

which generates the quoted warning. I believe that the $Position = 1 of the latter if statement is somehow to blame though I don’t understand why. If I delete this, or use ignore code the warning isn’t generated. The $key++ is working but the $Position isn’t. Erm, any ideas as to why or where to look for further info…

I’m running PHP version 7.3.9, if that makes any difference.

Thanks guys, and gals…