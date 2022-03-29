Problems changing from PHP7 to PHP8

Hi,

I also have problems with switching from PHP7 to PHP8 these warnings appear when I insert a new user (however, the insertion operation is successful):

(I have simplified the file references)

"WARNING: Undefined Array Key" ID _…" in /……/DbTable.php on line 245"

these are the rows of the “save ()” method (the 245 is the first after the try instruction):

try {

If ($record [$this-> primaryKey] == '') {

$record [$this-> primaryKey] = null;

}

"Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /……/DbTable.php:245) in /……/Register.php on line 88"

this is the line 88 of the “RegisterUser()” method:

header (‘location: /participanti/success);

"Warning: trying to access array offset on value of type null in /…/EntryPoint.php on line 50" and the same “error” on line 55

this is the line 50 of the “run ()” method:

$title = $page[‘title'];

and 55:

$output = $this-> loadTemplate($page[‘template']);

"Warning: include(/…/ templates): Failed to open stream: No error information in /……/EntryPoint.php on line 28"

"WARNING: includes(): Failed opening ‘/…/templates/’ for inclusion (include_path=’.: /usr/local/lib/php’) in /……/EntryPoint.php on line 28"

this is the line 28 of the “loadTemplate()" method:

include __DIR__ . '/../../templates/' . $templateFileName;

this is not my code, I followed the example given in the book “PHP & MySQL” sixth edition and I made some changes for my site … but not in this part where the warnings appear.

Gabriele (Italy)