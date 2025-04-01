Warning: Undefined array key 0 in filename on line *3*

PHP
1

I am trying to test navigation when a form is submitted. In the form I have one text box, just to have something containing text.

<form action="Filename.php" method="post">
        <input type="text" name="Name" id="Name">
        <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    </form>

The action PHP file contains

<?php
echo "success";
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD' === 'POST'])
{    
}
else
{    
}

The action file is executing and displays success, but giving me a warning
Warning: Undefined array key 0 in filename on line 3
Is the array key to do with $_SERVER or post?

2

You have your brackets placed incorrectly in this line.

if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')

This should work. As you had it, ' === 'POST' was part of the array key.