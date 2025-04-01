I am trying to test navigation when a form is submitted. In the form I have one text box, just to have something containing text.

<form action="Filename.php" method="post"> <input type="text" name="Name" id="Name"> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </form>

The action PHP file contains

<?php echo "success"; if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD' === 'POST']) { } else { }

The action file is executing and displays success, but giving me a warning

Warning: Undefined array key 0 in filename on line 3

Is the array key to do with $_SERVER or post?