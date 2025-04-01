I am trying to test navigation when a form is submitted. In the form I have one text box, just to have something containing text.
<form action="Filename.php" method="post">
<input type="text" name="Name" id="Name">
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
The action PHP file contains
<?php
echo "success";
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD' === 'POST'])
{
}
else
{
}
The action file is executing and displays success, but giving me a warning
Warning: Undefined array key 0 in filename on line 3
Is the array key to do with $_SERVER or post?