Accessing an array

Im getting an undefined array key

at

<?=$sums['drawings_sum']?>

but

<?php try{ $sql = 'SELECT COUNT(assets.asset_id) AS assets_sum,COUNT(racks.rack_id) AS racks_sum,COUNT(buildings.building_id) AS builings_sum,COUNT(rooms.room_id) AS rooms_sum,COUNT(drawings.drawing_id) AS drawings_sum FROM assets RIGHT JOIN materials ON assets.material_id = materials.material_id RIGHT JOIN projects ON assets.project_id = projects.project_id RIGHT JOIN drawings ON projects.project_id = drawings.project_id RIGHT JOIN racks ON assets.rack_id = racks.rack_id RIGHT JOIN rooms ON racks.room_id = rooms.room_id RIGHT JOIN buildings ON rooms.building_id = buildings.building_id RIGHT JOIN sites ON projects.site_id = sites.site_id WHERE assets.project_id = '.$project['project_id']; $result = $pdo->query($sql); echo $sql; $sums = $result->fetchAll(); print_r($sums); } catch(PDOException $e){ die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage()); } ?>

produces

SELECT COUNT(assets.asset_id) AS assets_sum,COUNT(racks.rack_id) AS racks_sum,COUNT(buildings.building_id) AS builings_sum,COUNT(rooms.room_id) AS rooms_sum,COUNT(drawings.drawing_id) AS drawings_sum FROM assets RIGHT JOIN materials ON assets.material_id = materials.material_id RIGHT JOIN projects ON assets.project_id = projects.project_id RIGHT JOIN drawings ON projects.project_id = drawings.project_id RIGHT JOIN racks ON assets.rack_id = racks.rack_id RIGHT JOIN rooms ON racks.room_id = rooms.room_id RIGHT JOIN buildings ON rooms.building_id = buildings.building_id RIGHT JOIN sites ON projects.site_id = sites.site_id WHERE assets.project_id = 1Array ( [0] => Array ( [assets_sum] => 0 [racks_sum] => 0 [builings_sum] => 0 [rooms_sum] => 0 [drawings_sum] => 0 ) )

so the query works, the array exists so the key should be 0?