Hi All

I have just upgraded to PHP 8.1 and am getting “Undefined array key” errors on code that was working fine.

It is basic $_GET code.

The first 2 issues I have:

$alert = $_GET['alert']; $alertText = $_GET['alertText'];

I use this for my error alerts.

How do I fix these so that I no longer get an error?

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes