AtoZ CSS Screencast: Keyframe Animations
This screencast is a part of our AtoZ CSS Series.
Transcript
Animation used to be the realm of JavaScript.
Now, in modern browsers, we can animate elements using CSS.
The
@keyframes block and
animation properties allow us to specify what gets animated and when.
In this episode we’ll look at the kind of animations that are suited to CSS, the concept of specifying a series of
@keyframes and finally the way these keyframes are combined with
animation settings to bring the page to life.
Animations in CSS
As CSS animations don’t have the deepest of browser support, they are best suited to visual flair rather than being a key part of the page content or design.
Animations can run 1 or more times or loop infinitely. It’s also possible to add multiple animations to the same element.
Animations can be triggered in CSS as soon as the page loads, after a delay or via some kind of state based change like
:hover,
:focus, or
:active which we looked at in “Episode 8:
Hover“.
CSS animations can also be started and stopped in Javascript by toggling the
animation-play-state property. We’ll look at the other animation properties and syntax a bit later on.
Keyframes
In order to animate an element (or selection of elements), we need to specify a series of keyframes.
The most basic form of keyframe animation goes
from one set of styles at the beginning
to another set of styles at the end, over a certain amount of time.
During the animation, the styles between keyframes are automatically calculated by the browser – a process known as
tweening.
Each keyframe is defined as a style block of CSS properties that will be applied to any element that uses that
set of keyframes.
@keyframes moveLeft {
from {left: 0;}
to {left: 500px;}
}
Given this set of keyframes, the starting keyframe of the animation will look like this; and the ending one will look like this.
@keyframes grow {
0% {font-size: 20px;}
75% {font-size: 100px;}
100% {font-size: 10px;}
}
Additional keyframes can be specified using a percentages syntax. If the animation duration was 10 seconds, over the first 7.5 seconds, the
font-size of the element would grow to
100px and then over the next 2.5 seconds, it would shrink back down to
10px. You can specify as many properties as you like for each keyframe.
Animation
When the
@keyframes have been defined, they are ready to be used in conjunction with the
animation-name property.
There are a series of
animation properties to configure your animation as needed:
animation-namespecifies the block of
@keyframesto use
animation-durationspecified the time the animation lasts
animation-delayspecifies any delay before the animation starts
animation-iteration-countspecifies the number of times to repeat
animation-directionspecifies the direction; animations can play forwards (normal), in reverse or alternate back and forth
animation-play-stateallows the animation to be paused and resumed
animation-timing-functiondetermines an acceleration curve of how the animation plays between keyframes
animation-fill-modedetermines how styles are applied before and after the animation
These 8 properties can be combined into a shorthand
animation property as follows:
.box {
animation: name duration delay count direction play-state timing fill-mode;
}
The only required properties for an animation to be visible at least once are:
animation-name and
animation-duration.
Bouncing ball animation
Let’s look at a practical example.
We can create a ball using an equal
width and
height box with
border-radius set to
100%. We can make the ball bounce up and down by asbolutely positioning it and animating the
top or
bottom values over time.
We can give the ball a bit more realism by squashing it at the bottom of the animation before having it travel back up, at a slightly slower speed.
.ball {
position: absolute;
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
border-radius: 100%;
animation: bounce 3s linear infinite;
}
@keyframes bounce {
0% {bottom: 100%;}
25% {
bottom: 0;
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
30% {
bottom: 0;
height: 50px;
width: 110px;
}
35% {
bottom: 0;
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
70% {
bottom: 100%;
}
100% {
bottom: 100%;
}
}
We can make the ball move across the screen by adding a second animation that animates the
left property of the ball. These can be comma separated, so they are both applied to the same element.
To make it appear as though the ball bounces slowly across the screen, we can increase the duration of this second animation.
@keyframes moveLeft {
from {left: 0;}
to {left: 100%;}
}
.ball {
animation: bounce 3s linear, moveLeft 12s linear infinite;
}
Browser support
CSS animations are not supported in IE9 or below or Opera Mini. In IE10, IE11 and Firefox, the
@keyframes and
animation properties are unprefixed but
-webkit prefixes are needed everywhere else.
