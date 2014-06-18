Access a Parent Element With JavaScript or jQuery
By Adam Roberts
JavaScript
Often you’ll want your JavaScript functions to access parent elements in the DOM.
To accomplish this in JavaScript, try
element.parentNode.
To do the same in jQuery, try
element.parent().
Here’s a JavaScript example.
HTML:
<ul id="tabs">
<li class="firsttab"><a href="#">one</a></li>
<li class="secondtab"><a href="#">two</a></li>
</ul>
JavaScript:
function init() {
var tablinks = document.getElementById('tabs').getElementsByTagName('a');
for (var i = 0, j = tablinks.length; i < j; i++) {
tablinks[i].onclick = doit;
}
}
function doit() {
alert(this.parentNode.className);
}
window.onload = init;
