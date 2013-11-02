5 Awesomely New Premium jQuery Plugins October 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
In this post we are going to share 5 Awesomely Premium jQuery Plugins for the month of October 2013 which are popular in the ‘premium’ web developer community because of their awesome features. Check them out!
1. Responsive FlipBook v5 – jQuery (plugin WP)
Is based on the library turn.js 3rd release (Library “turn.js 3rd release” is not included)
2. jQuery Range Calendar Plugin
It allows you to select a range of dates simply by resizing the right edge with an easy drag and drop. The calendar is perfect for short and medium range selection.
3. 7 Slider – Responsive Image Slider
It is built in latest jQuery and mobile compatible so anyone can easily use it without any restriction. And it is fully responsive and modern features like Video embed,Lightbox are supported which make it more stunning.
4. Puzzllerry – interactive gallery plugin
Allows you to create interactive gallery/portfolio/menu or any element with listed items. It has extremely simple markup and requires only 1 line of js code to turn it on.
5. FlipTimer
It is a plugin counting the time left to the opening of your under construction website.
6. Sesamo – Bootstrap Skin
It can be used on any site built or to be built with the Bootstrap framework. With easy installation, just dropping the skin files in your project folders, and easy customization.
