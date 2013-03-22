10 Node.js with jQuery Plugins/Extensions
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Today’s post is a collection of node.js and jQuery plugins and modules/framework extensions. It’s useful to see how jQuery can compliment frameworks used with or inspired by node.js. The sky is the limit! Enjoy.
1. jscex-jquery
Async/Await support for jQuery 1.5+
2. ClosureCompiler.js
The all-round carefree package. Automatically downloads and sets up Closure Compiler and a JRE built from OpenJDK if required. No environment variables to set, works out of the box.
3. nQuery (beta)
remote control jQuery/Zepto with node.js (experimental)
4. jasmine-jquery
jQuery matchers and fixture loader for Jasmine framework
5. Node Backbone Sample Project
It is a sample project for a Node/HTML5 application optimized separately for desktop browsers (web), generic mobile platforms using jQuery Mobile (jquerymobile) and iPhone (iphone). Its server side project is based on robrighter / node-boilerplate and its client side projects are based on ccoenraets / backbone-directory.
6. Tobi
Expressive server-side functional testing with jQuery
7. qfs
File I/O in jQuery way.
8. async.js
A clean, composable way to manipulate sequences of values with asynchronous functions.
9. grasshopper
A a feature-rich and flexible MVC framework for web applications and services built on node.js.
10. mongous
Simple MongoDB driver for Node.js with jQuery like syntax.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns