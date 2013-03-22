Skip to main content

10 Node.js with jQuery Plugins/Extensions

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today’s post is a collection of node.js and jQuery plugins and modules/framework extensions. It’s useful to see how jQuery can compliment frameworks used with or inspired by node.js. The sky is the limit! Enjoy.

1. jscex-jquery

Async/Await support for jQuery 1.5+

jscex-jquery.jpg
SourceDemo

2. ClosureCompiler.js

The all-round carefree package. Automatically downloads and sets up Closure Compiler and a JRE built from OpenJDK if required. No environment variables to set, works out of the box.

ClosureCompilerjs.jpg
SourceDemo

3. nQuery (beta)

remote control jQuery/Zepto with node.js (experimental)

nQuery.jpg
SourceDemo

4. jasmine-jquery

jQuery matchers and fixture loader for Jasmine framework

jasmine-jquery.jpg
Source

5. Node Backbone Sample Project

It is a sample project for a Node/HTML5 application optimized separately for desktop browsers (web), generic mobile platforms using jQuery Mobile (jquerymobile) and iPhone (iphone). Its server side project is based on robrighter / node-boilerplate and its client side projects are based on ccoenraets / backbone-directory.

Node-Backbone.jpg
SourceDemo

6. Tobi

Expressive server-side functional testing with jQuery

Tobi.jpg
Source

7. qfs

File I/O in jQuery way.

qfs.jpg
Source

8. async.js

A clean, composable way to manipulate sequences of values with asynchronous functions.

asyncjs.jpg
SourceDemo

9. grasshopper

A a feature-rich and flexible MVC framework for web applications and services built on node.js.

grasshopper.jpg
SourceDemo

10. mongous

Simple MongoDB driver for Node.js with jQuery like syntax.

mongous.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

