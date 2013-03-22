10 Node.js with jQuery Plugins/Extensions

Today’s post is a collection of node.js and jQuery plugins and modules/framework extensions. It’s useful to see how jQuery can compliment frameworks used with or inspired by node.js. The sky is the limit! Enjoy.

1. jscex-jquery

Async/Await support for jQuery 1.5+



SourceDemo

2. ClosureCompiler.js

The all-round carefree package. Automatically downloads and sets up Closure Compiler and a JRE built from OpenJDK if required. No environment variables to set, works out of the box.



SourceDemo

3. nQuery (beta)

remote control jQuery/Zepto with node.js (experimental)



SourceDemo

4. jasmine-jquery

jQuery matchers and fixture loader for Jasmine framework



Source

5. Node Backbone Sample Project

It is a sample project for a Node/HTML5 application optimized separately for desktop browsers (web), generic mobile platforms using jQuery Mobile (jquerymobile) and iPhone (iphone). Its server side project is based on robrighter / node-boilerplate and its client side projects are based on ccoenraets / backbone-directory.



SourceDemo

6. Tobi

Expressive server-side functional testing with jQuery



Source

7. qfs

File I/O in jQuery way.



Source

8. async.js

A clean, composable way to manipulate sequences of values with asynchronous functions.



SourceDemo

9. grasshopper

A a feature-rich and flexible MVC framework for web applications and services built on node.js.



SourceDemo

10. mongous

Simple MongoDB driver for Node.js with jQuery like syntax.



Source