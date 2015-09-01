Watch: Create a Bare-bones WordPress Theme from Scratch
Developing WordPress themes is easier than you think. If you know a little bit of HTML and PHP, you can create a very rudimentary but functional WordPress theme in just a few minutes. In this screencast, I am going to show you how to create a WordPress theme from scratch.
Hathibelagal is an independent developer and blogger who loves tinkering with new frameworks, SDKs, and devices. Read his blog here.
