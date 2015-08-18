Video: Getting to Know Block Statements in JavaScript
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this lesson, you will learn about how JavaScript lets you group statements, and why that can be useful. You will be introduced to the syntax of statement groups, and get an overview of how statement groups can be used for conditional logic as well as for control flow. This is only one small section of a course that takes beginners from simple variables and types all the way through the fundamentals of functions and scope in JavaScript.
My course Introduction to Programming with JavaScript was designed for people who may never have coded, or may have copied and pasted other people’s scripts into a web page without really understanding how they worked. It’s a good general introduction to the concepts of programming in JavaScript, and the features of the language.
If you like what you see here, and want to learn more, please sign up for SitePoint Premium to gain access to the entire course.
I've worked as a Web Engineer, Writer, Communications Manager, and Marketing Director at companies such as Apple, Salon.com, StumbleUpon, and Moovweb. My research into the Social Science of Telecommunications at UC Berkeley, and while earning MBA in Organizational Behavior, showed me that the human instinct to network is vital enough to thrive in any medium that allows one person to connect to another.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns