Top 5 jQuery Social Feed Plugins of 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
In this post we are sharing what we think are the Top 5 jQuery Social Feed Plugins of 2013. These are highly sort after plugins as social feeds become more popular throughout 2013. Social feeds basically show blog posts, tweets, facebook page posts, video podcasts and more from the most popular social networks on the internet. Enjoy ;)
1. Socialist
It is a social feed plugin that combines multiple social media feeds in one place. Use it to combine content and create a social wall from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Flickr, Tumblr, Craiglist RSS and other social networks.
2. jQuery Social Stream Plugin
Combine all of your different social network interactions into a single network stream or create a single feed for multiple social network profiles.
3. jQuery Lifestream
Show a stream of your online activity
4. jQuery Social Timeline Plugin
The DP Social Timeline plugin lets you retrieve status / posts / videos / images from different social networks in a timeline format from the newest to the oldest.
5. Social Feed
A jQuery plugin which shows a user feed from the most popular social networks
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
