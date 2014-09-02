text-transform (CSS property)
Syntax
Description
This property controls if and how an element’s text content is capitalized.
Example
These style rules make
h1 headings use only uppercase letters, while the first
letter of each word in
h2 headings will be
uppercased:
h1 {
text-transform: uppercase;
}
h2 {
text-transform: capitalize;
}
Value
-
capitalize
-
- Transforms the first character in each word to uppercase; all other characters remain unaffected—they’re not transformed to lowercase, but will appear as written in the document
-
lowercase
-
- Transforms all characters to lowercase
-
none
-
- Produces no capitalization effect at all
-
uppercase
-
- Transforms all characters to uppercase
