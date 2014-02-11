Help Us Get to Know You and Win a Year of BrowserStack
Programming
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
We write about many different topics on SitePoint, but there’s one thing we always focus on: helping you make better websites.
In order to do that, we’d like to find out a bit more about you. We’ve put together a short survey, and, to thank you for your help, are offering a free year of BrowserStack to one randomly-drawn winner.
Fill out the survey below to enter!
Ophelie was Head of Content at SitePoint and SitePoint Premium. She also runs ophelielechat.com.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns