One of These Site and Page Building Tools is Meant for You

This article was created in partnership with BAWMedia. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Searching for precisely the right website builder to suit your needs can be a daunting chore. There are good ones and not-so-good ones on the market. The problem is that there are so many good website builders. Also, more than a few of them can legitimately claim to be top-of-the-line. Therefore, it can be awfully difficult to make a choice.

Is one of your requirements that the product must be free? Then, your search should narrow considerably. However, it still won’t necessarily be easy to find what you’re looking for.

The good news is — we’ve just made it an easy task. We’re delighted to be able to present the best of the best free website builders heading into 2018. You’ll find builders for creatives, for small businesses, and for personal use. All these builders will enable you to create awesome portfolios and galleries.

Take a break, grab a cup of coffee, and enjoy!

Since the Mobirise Website Builder is free for both commercial and personal use, it would only make sense to download it to check it out. Mobirise isn’t just another copycat builder either. It takes somewhat of a different approach to creating a website (one that you’ll like) and you’re free to use any host you choose once your site is ready to launch.

Mobirise’s cool combination of a drag and drop builder and its cool selection of trendy pre-made building blocks really speeds up the building process and your workflow as well. A comprehensive set of design elements, together with Mobirise’s Bootstrap 4 templates also come with the package. The net result is your ability to easily add functionality to your sites that might otherwise require lots of time, effort, and coding. Coding is not necessary with the Mobirise Builder. It’s simply a matter of dropping blocks onto a page and adding, rearranging, and editing content as necessary. Once done, you’re ready to publish.

Download the Mobirise Website Builder for Mac OS or Windows and check it out!

The Visual Composer Builder is the creation of WPBakery’s VC team. 5+ years of design and development experience have gone into this completely new type of WordPress builder. It is not to be confused with the WPBakery Builder.

The two builders are independent and completely different from one another, and we believe this would be a good time to give the Visual Composer Builder a try. Both free and Premium versions are available.

This website builder features a live drag and drop frontend editor, a backend editor, a host of advanced design options, WordPress shortcodes and widgets support, and much more. VC-created sites will be responsive, they can be tied into Social Media, and you can accomplish all of this without any need to write code.

We suggest checking out the free version and putting it through its paces and looking into the Premium version’s features later.

Because it makes it so easy to build websites and professional-looking galleries and portfolios that are unique in all respects, Portfoliobox is an excellent choice for creatives, be they photographers, artists or designers of all types.

Portfoliobox is not theme-based, so you’re not constrained to using a standard theme. You can use any style you want for any page and do it from the comfort of your web browser. Web hosting comes with the package, and there’s never a need for coding.

Since this web building tool is responsive you can control the look of your website pages, portfolios, and galleries on mobile devices.

Hosting is included when you sign up for a free account. Portfoliobox’s Pro plan offers extended hosting capabilities and a free personalized domain. Another cool option to check – a student account offer from Portfoliobox. If your school supports this opportunity, do not miss it!

When a website-building tool like uKit is designed with small businesses in mind it normally means at least two things. 1) The website builder’s templates are focused on small business-oriented niches and 2), the tool is easy to use, responsive, and creating a website does not require coding.

uKit easily meets these conditions. With its 200+ templates and drag and drop builder, you can have your online presence up and running in minutes. Sign up for a free trial.

Looking for a page builder without limits? Elementor managed to set a new design standard in WordPress. It lets you create just about any page you can imagine. From simple landing pages to stylish designer portfolio websites. Create a complete website regardless of the theme you’re using. Because the entire design process is visual, no coding is necessary.

You’ll like what you see when you glimpse over the superb collection of 130+ professionally-crafted template. Elementor has a winning UI that you can get used to within minutes.

Themify builder has some features you’ll find in other WordPress drag and drop builders, but it brings with it more than a few pleasant surprises as well. In addition to a live preview capability, Themify offers a comprehensive set of styling tools and animation options.

The highlight lies in its flexible and easy-to-work with, yet powerful responsive styling capability. It allows you to arrange a layout in whatever style you please, and always be assured of a responsive result.

IM Creator gives you much more than you would ever expect for free (for students, artists, and non-profits). Besides offering a different website-building approach, you also get unlimited hosting and bandwidth. As far as website building is concerned, it’s straightforward, powerful, and fun. It involves mixing and matching customizable building blocks in the form of strips and polygons. The package also includes selection of eCommerce templates.

Using every tool at your disposal is one way to create a first-class portfolio, but Pixpa has a better way. Using this all-in-one platform will not only save you time and money, but with its drag and drop builder, mobile friendly themes, blogging tools, and world-class hosting it lets you manage your online presence from a single location.

Pixpa is ideal for any creative who needs a professional portfolio. A built-in eCommerce store and client proofing come with the package.

Conclusion

These 8 page and tool-building software solutions are just what you need! They are either totally free, free with conditions attached, or offer free trials. In any event, you can try one or more of them free of charge to see what will work best for you.

Any of them makes it easy to build quality products. Also, any one of them can shave time from your workflow, making you even more productive.

Since checking any of them out costs you nothing, why not take time to try several?