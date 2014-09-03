list-style-image (CSS property)

Description

This property specifies the image to use as a list marker for an item in a list (an element whose display property has the value list-item ). If the specified image is available, it will replace any marker specified by the list-style-type property.

The exact position of the list marker image can’t be specified beyond what the list-style-position property allows.

Example This style rule assigns an image as the list marker for all items in the list with ID "links" : #links li { list-style-image: ➥ url("/images/link.png"); }

Value

If the property value is specified as none, no list marker image will be used. Instead, the list-style-type property will control what type of list marker—if any—will be rendered.

If the value is specified as a URI using the url() functional notation, the image at that URI will be used as the list marker if it’s available.