list-style-image (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Description
This property specifies the image to use as a list marker for an item in a list (an element whose display property has the value
list-item). If the specified image is available, it will replace any marker specified by the
list-style-type property.
The exact position of the list marker image can’t be specified beyond what the
list-style-position property allows.
Example
This style rule assigns an image as the list marker for all items in the list with ID
"links":
#links li {
list-style-image:
➥ url("/images/link.png");
}
Value
If the property value is specified as none, no list marker image will be used. Instead, the
list-style-type property will control what type of list marker—if any—will be rendered.
If the value is specified as a URI using the url() functional notation, the image at that URI will be used as the list marker if it’s available.
