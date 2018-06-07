JavaScript: Novice to Ninja 2nd Edition – launched Sep 2017

The Book

JavaScript is a must-have skill for all web developers. JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a fun, practical, and comprehensive guide to the modern usage of this deceptively powerful language.

The second edition of the book has been comprehensively updated and expanded to cover ECMAScript 6 and modern JavaScript development – released in September 2017, the book now has over 56,700 happy readers and excellent reviews.

What you’ll learn

This step-by-step introduction to coding in JavaScript will show you how to to solve real-world problems, design eye-catching animations, build smarter forms, and develop richer applications.

Learn the basics of JavaScript programming: functions, methods, properties, loops and logic

Use events to track user interactions

Work with the document object model (DOM) and Ajax to dynamically update your pages

Add smart functionality to your apps using HTML5’s powerful APIs

Write robust, maintainable code

Build a complete, working JavaScript quiz app from scratch

It’s an exciting time to be programming JavaScript, and it’s never too late to learn. In fact, if you are only just beginning to learn, you are lucky, as you’ll be able to ignore all its baggage from the past and focus on the exciting language it has become. Whatever level you’re at, you will get something from this book and enjoy programming in the language of the web!

This book is suitable for beginner-level web designers and developers. Some knowledge of HTML and CSS is assumed, but no previous programming experience is necessary.

Where to buy

Get it as part of a monthly membership to SitePoint Premium – all our books and courses for only $9 a month!

Buy it now on Amazon or via Google Play.