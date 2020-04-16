Interested in Learning React? These Will Help

React is a really popular JavaScript framework. Like, really popular.

So?

Well, if you’re a front-end developer (or soon to be 😉), React is a great way to save time in wrangling code to make amazing, responsive user interfaces.

Think single-page applications (SPAs) with changing states, reusable components, and mobile apps – even across both iOS and Android!

Heck, we even use it!

So if you haven’t dipped your toe into the world of React, we think it’s time you took a look. Here’s some of our popular content:

We will be taking a complete journey through the most valuable design patterns in React, this book demonstrates how to apply design patterns and best practices in real-life situations, whether that’s for new or already existing projects. It will help you to make your applications more flexible, perform better, and easier to maintain.

React Material-UI Cookbook is your ultimate guide to building compelling user interfaces with React and Material Design. Filled with practical and to-the-point recipes, you will learn how to implement sophisticated-UI components. You will also learn how to apply the vast selection of Material-UI components using modern React tools and techniques.

Progress your React skills by building a Reddit clone with React and Firebase, a CRUD app with React, Redux and FeatherJS, a ToDo app with React, Redux and Immutable.js, a game with Three.js, React and WebGL, and a procedurally generated game terrain with React, PHP and WebSockets.

Learn how to use React and Reactive Native to build mobile, desktop and native applications with React and React Native. From composable and Native UIs through to device-specific APIs and offline development, this book has everything you need to create engaging and user-friendly React applications which run on all major platforms.

This book is a collection of in-depth guides to some some of the tools and resources most used with React, such as Jest and React Router, as well as a discussion about how React works well with D3, and a look at Preact, a lightweight React alternative.

This book is a comprehensive walkthrough of Test-Driven Development (TDD) for React. It takes a first-principles approach to teach the TDD process using vanilla Jest. Readers build their own test library as they refactor out repeated code in tandem with building a real-world application. It also covers acceptance testing using Cucumber and Puppeteer.

An introductory course to building your first universal React app. Starting with an introduction to React, and then getting familiar with the invaluable React toolkit – Create React App, we’ll then walk you through the steps of creating a universal React blog app from scratch.

Want to use React in mobile development? Check out React Native!

Develop real-world Android and iOS apps with React Native, building fun projects from scratch while discovering more efficient techniques. Learn to build professional Android and iOS apps with your JS skills. Use Isomorphic principles to build mobile apps that offer a native user experience.

Get up to speed with all the React Native building blocks necessary for creating expert, cutting-edge apps. Learn how to apply Flexbox, build rich animations, integrate third-party libraries, develop customized components, combine React Native with Redux, Redux middleware, a remote API, and more.

Not quite React, but some nice complimentary content:

With Redux, build consistent web apps that run in different environments (client, server and native), and are easy to test, by centralizing the state of your app. Take your web apps to the next level by combining the power of Redux with other frameworks such as React and Angular.

