HTML5 Form Attributes (Part 2)By Alexis Goldstein , Estelle Weyl , Louis Lazaris
The following is an extract from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition, written by Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, and Estelle Weyl. Copies are sold in stores worldwide, or you can buy it in ebook form here.
The
pattern Attribute
The
pattern attribute enables you to provide a regular expression that the user’s input must match in order to be considered valid. For any input where the user can enter free-form text, you can limit what syntax is acceptable with the
pattern attribute.
The regular expression language used in patterns is the same Perl-based regular expression syntax as JavaScript, except that the pattern attribute must match the entire value, not just a subset. When including a pattern, you should always indicate to users what is the expected (and required) pattern.
The global
title attribute has special significance when used in conjunction with the
pattern attribute. Since browsers currently show the value of the
title attribute on hover such as a tooltip, include pattern instructions that are more detailed than placeholder text, and which form a coherent statement. That
title attribute will also be displayed with the browser’s default error message in browsers that support native form validation with error messaging, which we’ll cover later in this chapter.
Note: Regular Expressions
Regular expressions are a feature of most programming languages that allow developers to specify patterns of characters and check to see if a given string matches the pattern. Regular expressions are famously indecipherable to the uninitiated. For instance, one possible regular expression to check if a string is formatted as a hexidecimal color value is this:
#[A-Fa-f0-9]{6}.
A full tutorial on the syntax of regular expressions is beyond the scope of this book, but there are plenty of great resources, tutorials, and cheat sheets available online if you’d like to learn. Alternatively, you can search the Web or ask around on forums for a pattern that will serve your purpose.
For a basic example, let’s add a
pattern attribute to the password field in our form. We want to enforce the requirement that the password be at least six characters long with no spaces:
<li>
<label for="password">I would like my password to be:</label>
<p>(at least 6 characters, no spaces)</p>
<input type="password" id="password" name="password"
required title="(at least 6 characters, no spaces)" pattern="\S{6,}">
</li>
\S refers to “any nonwhitespace character,” and
{6,} means “at least six times.” If you wanted to stipulate the maximum amount of characters, the syntax for between six and ten characters, for example, would be
\S{6,10}.
As with the
required attribute, the
pattern attribute will prevent the form from being submitted if there is no match for the pattern, and will provide an error message.
If your pattern is not a valid regular expression, it will be ignored for the purposes of validation.
The
pattern attribute has been supported to some extent in all browsers since Firefox 4, Safari 5, Chrome 10, Opera 11, IE10, and Android 2.3. By “some extent,” we mean that while all browsers now support the
pattern attribute, some—notably Safari and Android through 4.4 allow invalid data to be sent on form submission.
Additionally, similar to the
placeholder and
required attributes, you can use the value of this attribute to provide the basis for your JavaScript validation code for nonsupporting browsers.
The
disabled Attribute
The Boolean
disabled attribute has been around longer than HTML5 but has been expanded on, to a degree. It can be used with any form control except the new
output element, and, unlike previous versions of HTML, HTML5 allows you to set the
disabled attribute on a fieldset and have it apply to all the form elements contained in that fieldset.
Generally, form elements with the
disabled attribute have the content grayed out by default in the browser. Browsers will prohibit the user from focusing on a form control that has the
disabled attribute set. This attribute is often used to disable the submit button until all fields are correctly filled out.
You can employ the
:disabled pseudo-class in your CSS to style disabled form controls, and use either
:enabled or
:not(:disabled) pseudo-classes to target form controls that aren’t disabled.
Form controls with the
disabled attribute aren’t submitted along with the form so their values will be inaccessible to your form processing code on the server side. If you want a form value that users are unable to edit but can still see and submit, use the
readonly attribute.
The
readonly Attribute
The
readonly attribute is similar to the
disabled attribute: it makes it impossible for the user to edit the form field. Unlike
disabled,however, the field canreceive focus and its value is submitted with the form.
In a comments form, we may want to include the URL of the current page or the title of the article that is being commented on, letting the user know that we’re collecting this data without allowing them to change it:
<label for="about">Article Title</label>
<input type="text" name="about" id="about" readonly
↵value="http://www.thehtml5herald.com/register.html">
The
multiple Attribute
The
multiple attribute, if present, indicates that multiple values can be entered in a form control. While it was available in previous versions of HTML, it only applied to the
select element. In HTML5, it can be added to
file,
range input types as well. If present, the user can select more than one file, include several comma-separated email addresses, or have a range with two sliders.
While
multiple file input is supported in all browsers since mobile Safari 7 and IE10, the
multiple attribute on range input is yet to be supported anywhere at the time of writing.
Note: Spaces or commas?
You may notice that the iOS touch keyboard for email inputs includes a space. Of course, spaces aren’t permitted in email addresses, but browsers allow you to separate multiple emails with spaces along with the required comma. Originally the spaces were disallowed in some browsers, but adding spaces after the comma separator has been included in the specification.
The
form Attribute
Not to be confused with the
form element, the
form attribute in HTML5 allows you to associate
form elements with forms in which they’re not nested. It means that you can now associate a fieldset or form control with any other form in the document. This solves the age-old issue of forms not being nestable. While you’re still unable to nest forms, you can associate “nested” form controls with a form that’s not an ancestor.
The
form attribute takes as its value the ID of the form element with which the fieldset or control should be associated.
If the attribute is omitted, the control will only be submitted with the form in which it’s nested. If you include the
form attribute and remove it, make sure to use
el.removeAttribute('form') and not
el.setAttribute('form', ''). If the
form attribute is included but the value is either empty or points to an invalid form ID, the form control will be disassociated from all forms on the page and will not be submitted with any form, including any ancestral form in which it may be nested.
his attribute is supported in all browsers, starting with Android 4 and IE 11.
The
autocomplete Attribute
The
autocomplete attribute specifies whether the form, or a form control, should have autocomplete functionality. For most form fields, this will be a drop-down that appears when the user begins typing. For password fields, it’s the ability to save the password in the browser. Support for this attribute has been present in browsers for years, though it was never in the specification until HTML5.
If the
autocomplete attribute is omitted from the form control or the form, the default value is
on. You may have noticed this the last time you filled out a form. In order to disable autocomplete on a form control (or form), use
autocomplete="off". This is a good idea for sensitive information, such as a credit card number, or data that will never need to be reused, such as a CAPTCHA.
Autocompletion is also controlled by the browser, ignoring developer-set preferences. While the default value is
on, the browser must have it enabled for it to work at all; however, setting the
autocomplete attribute to
off overrides the browser’s
on preference for the relevant form control.
The
datalist Element and the
list Attribute
Datalists are currently supported in all browsers except Safari, starting with IE10 and Android 4.4.3. In the default form, they fulfill a common requirement: a text field with a set of predefined autocomplete options. Unlike the
select element, users can enter whatever value they like, but they’ll be presented with a set of suggested options.
For some input types, like
text and
date input types, a drop-down list of options is presented as users type into the field, as shown in Figure 4.4. For the
range input type, the browser will display little tick marks along the slider rule indicating where suggested options are found. For the
color input type, users are presented with swatches of color suggestions, with the option to switch to the device’s default color picker if they prefer to pick a different color.
The
datalist element, much like
select, is a list of options, with each one placed in an
option element. You then associate the
datalist with an
input using the
list attribute on the input. The
list attribute takes as its value the
id attribute of the
datalist you want to associate with the input. One
datalist can be associated with several input fields.
Here’s what this would look like in practice:
<label for="favcolor">Favorite Color</label>
<input type="color" list="colors" id="favcolor" name="favcolor">
<datalist id="colors">
<option value="#0000FF" label="blue">
<option value="#008000" label="green">
<option value="#ff0000" label="red">
<option value="#663399" label="RebeccaPurple"> </datalist>
The
autofocus Attribute
The Boolean
autofocus attribute specifies that a form control should be focused as soon as the page loads. Only one form element can have autofocus in a given page. For a better user experience and for accessibility reasons, it is best not to use this attribute.
The input elements support many more attributes, with some being type-specific. The attributes include
alt,
src,
height, and
width for the image input type, and
step,
min, and
max for numeric input types, including dates and range.
dirname helps tell the server the form control’s directionality.
formaction,
formenctype,
formmethod
formnovalidate, and
formtarget provide methods to override the form’s attributes
inputmode helps indicate to the browser what keypad to show when the device is capable of displaying dynamic keypads.
minlength and
maxlength dictate the length of allowable input.
checked,
name,
size,
type, and
value should already be familiar to you, though
:checked and
:default pseudo-classes may be new. We’ll cover some of these with their relevant input types next.