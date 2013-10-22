10 New Random jQuery Plugins October 2013

We hope you guys can still keep up! ;) Here is another set of awesomeness – 10 New Random jQuery plugins for the month of October 2013. enjoy!

1. Perimeter.js

Creates an invisible perimeter around a target element and monitors mouse breaches.



SourceDemo

2. Ezdz [izy-dizy]

A jQuery plugin to turn any standard input type file into a nice drag & drop zone with validators and previews.



SourceDemo

3. Validetta

A jQuery plugin which you can do client-side validation of your forms. It aims to decrease your burden with easy usage and flexible structure.



SourceDemo

4. jQuery Selectric

A jQuery plugin designed to help at stylizing and manipulating HTML selects.



SourceDemo

5. Device.js

Makes it easy to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).



SourceDemo

6. Flat Shadow by Pete R.

A small jQuery plugin that will automatically cast a shadow creating depth for your flat UI elements.



SourceDemo

7. Garlic.js

Allows you to automatically persist your forms’ text field values locally, until the form is submitted.



Source + Demo

8. Zebra_Datepicker

This jQuery plugin will automatically add a calendar icon to the indicated input fields which, when clicked, will open the attached datepicker.



Source + Demo

9. Pikachoose

A lightweight jQuery slideshow plugin, with tons of great features.



Source + Demo

10. jQuery File Upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.



Source + Demo