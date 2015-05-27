Exploring the WordPress get_posts Function
WordPress
Many WordPress plugins retrieve posts from the database by customizing the sorting order, retrieving posts based on a specific meta key or taxonomy. Have you ever wondered how these plugins retrieve customized lists of posts without writing any SQL queries? In this tutorial we’ll learn how to do exactly that.
In this article we’ll explore the
get_posts() function with some examples of how to use it in your own projects. We’ll also cover some typical use cases for this function and how it’s different from the
WP_Query object and
get_pages function.
What is the
get_posts() Function?
The
get_posts function has been available in WordPress core since WordPress 1.2.0. This function is basically used to retrieve posts from the database by applying custom filters and sorting the final result based on a set of parameters.
The
get_posts() function returns an array of
WP_Post objects. Each
WP_Post object represents an individual post.
Internally
get_posts uses the
WP_Query object to construct and execute the SQL queries based on the passed set of parameters.
Note: Posts means post, page and custom post type.
Why Not Use the
WP_Query Object Directly?
Plugins use
get_posts function instead of
WP_Query object because using the
WP_Query object directly alters the main loop (i.e., the global
$wp_query variable) which would cause site issues.
What Is the Difference Between
get_posts() and
get_pages() Functions?
Both of them are used to retrieve posts from the WordPress database, however, here are some of the differences between them:
- Several of the parameter names and values differ between them. Although they behave the same way regardless of the names of the parameters.
- The
get_pages()function currently does not retrieve posts based on
meta_keyand
meta_valueparameters.
- The
get_pages()function doesn’t use the
WP_Queryobject. Instead, it constructs and executes SQL queries directly.
get_posts() Function Parameters
The
get_posts function takes only one argument as an array. The array contains the different parameters to apply custom filters and sort the result.
Here’s a code example which shows how to call this function and the various parameters available:
<?php
$args = array(
"posts_per_page" => 5,
"paged" => 1
"tax_query" => array(
array(
"taxonomy" => "category",
"field" => "slug",
"terms" => "videos,movies",
)
),
"orderby" => "post_date",
"order" => "DESC",
"exclude" => "1123, 4456",
"meta_key" => "",
"meta_value" => "",
"post_type" => "post",
"post_status" => "publish"
);
$posts_array = get_posts($args);
?>
There are more parameters available, but these are the most commonly used ones. Let’s look at each of these parameters:
- posts_per_page: This parameter defines the number of posts to return. Use -1 if you want all the posts.
- paged: Allows us to navigate between a set of posts while using the
posts_per_pageparameter. It is used for pagination. For example: suppose
posts_per_pageis 10 and there are 20 posts in the result, then if you assign
pagedto 2 then last 10 posts are returned.
- tax_query: Display posts of a particular taxonomy slug i.e., filter out posts of the other taxonomy slug.
termscan take a comma separated string representing multiple taxonomy slugs.
- orderby: It’s used to sort the retrieved posts. Some possible values are: “none”, “date”, “rand”, “comment_count”, “meta_value”, “meta_value_num” etc. While sorting using “meta_value” and “meta_value_num” you need to provide the
meta_keyparameter.
- order: Designates the ascending or descending order of the
orderbyparameter. Possible values are “DESC” or “ASC”.
- exclude: It takes a comma separated list of post IDs which will be excluded from a database search.
- meta_key and meta_value: If you provide only
meta_key, then posts which have the key will be returned. If you also provide
meta_valuethen posts matching the
meta_valuefor the
meta_keyis returned.
- post_type: Retrieves content based on post, page or custom post type. Remember that the default
post_typeis only set to display posts but not pages.
- post_status: Retrieves posts by status of the post. Possible values are: “publish”, “pending”, “draft”, “future”, “any” or “trash”.
The
WP_Post Object
The
get_posts function returns an array that contains
WP_Post objects. Here are the important properties of the
WP_Post object:
- ID: ID of the post
- post_author: Author name of the post
- post_type: Type of the post
- post_title: Title of the post
- post_date: Date on which post was published. Format: 0000-00-00 00:00:00
- post_content: Content of the post.
- post_status: Status of the post
- comment_count: Number of comments for the post
Examples of
get_posts
Let’s check out some examples using the
get_posts function.
Most Popular Posts
If you want to display the top n number of the most discussed posts on your site, then you can use
get_posts to retrieve them. Here’s an example:
<?php
$args = array("posts_per_page" => 10, "orderby" => "comment_count");
$posts_array = get_posts($args);
foreach($posts_array as $post)
{
echo "<h1>" . $post->post_title . "</h1><br>";
echo "<p>" . $post->post_content . "</p><br>";
}
?>
Here, we are using the
orderby parameter to sort the posts based on the number of comments, retrieving the top 10 posts.
Random Posts
You can also easily retrieve random posts. This is helpful to recommend users another article on your site once they’ve finished reading the current one. Here’s the code for this:
<?php
$args = array("posts_per_page" => 1, "orderby" => "rand");
$posts_array = get_posts($args);
foreach($posts_array as $post)
{
echo "<h1>" . $post->post_title . "</h1><br>";
echo "<p>" . $post->post_content . "</p><br>";
}
?>
In the above example, we passed the value
rand to the
order_by parameter.
Posts with Matching Meta Key and Value
We might want to retrieve all posts which have a particular meta key and value assigned. For example: some blogs have a reviewer for every article. We might want to retrieve articles reviewed by a particular reviewer.
Here is the code to do just that:
<?php
$args = array("posts_per_page" => -1, "meta_key" => "reviewer", "meta_value" = "narayanprusty");
$posts_array = get_posts($args);
foreach($posts_array as $post)
{
echo "<h1>" . $post->post_title . "</h1><br>";
echo "<p>" . $post->post_content . "</p><br>";
}
?>
Here, we’re retrieving all the posts reviewed by “narayanprusty”. We’re assuming the reviewer name is stored via the meta key “reviewer” for every post.
Custom Post Type with Custom Taxonomy
We may want to retrieve posts of a custom post type with a custom taxonomy name. Consider this code example:
<?php
$args = array("posts_per_page" => -1, "post_type" => "coupons", "tax_query" => array(
array(
"taxonomy" => "coupon_category",
"field" => "slug",
"terms" => "plugins,themes",
)
));
$posts_array = get_posts($args);
foreach($posts_array as $post)
{
echo "<h1>" . $post->post_title . "</h1><br>";
echo "<p>" . $post->post_content . "</p><br>";
}
?>
In this example, we’re retrieving the posts of a custom post type named “coupons” which belong to the “plugins” and “themes” custom taxonomies.
Conclusion
In this article we saw how the
get_posts function works, the various parameters it supports, looping through the returned result and some sample use cases. The
get_posts function is one of the most used WordPress functions, I hope you can now start using it your own projects.
