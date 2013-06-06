Creating Custom Post Types in WordPress
By Ricky Onsman
Web
Here’s a little taster from Jeremy Ferguson’s new Learnable course, WordPress Development.
It’s just ten minutes but it gives you a good idea of Jeremy’s instructional style.
Make you want to see more?
It’s a three lesson course for developers who want to extend their existing WordPress expertise.
You may be looking at utilizing WordPress as a fully-fledged CMS, rather than an extension to a blogging platform, or you may be required to support high-traffic applications across multiple environments.
Head on over to Learnable for all the details.
