Skip to main content

Creating Custom Post Types in WordPress

By Ricky Onsman

Web

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Here’s a little taster from Jeremy Ferguson’s new Learnable course, WordPress Development.

It’s just ten minutes but it gives you a good idea of Jeremy’s instructional style.

Make you want to see more?

It’s a three lesson course for developers who want to extend their existing WordPress expertise.

You may be looking at utilizing WordPress as a fully-fledged CMS, rather than an extension to a blogging platform, or you may be required to support high-traffic applications across multiple environments.

Head on over to Learnable for all the details.

Ricky Onsman

Ricky Onsman is a freelance web designer, developer, editor and writer. With a background in information and content services, he built his first website in 1994 for a disability information service and has been messing about on the Web ever since.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns