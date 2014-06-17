A Complete List of Country Code Top-level Domains
A ccTLD is a country code Top-level Domain, a top-level domain typically reserved for a country. Below is a complete list of country code top-level domains, with the name and the entity displayed next to each other.
For more information, visit Wikipedia’s page on top-level domains.
|
.ac
|
Ascension Island
|
.ad
|
Andorra
|
.ae
|
United Arab Emirates
|
.af
|
Afghanistan
|
.ag
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
.ai
|
Anguilla
|
.al
|
Albania
|
.am
|
Armenia
|
.an
|
Netherlands Antilles
|
.ao
|
Angola
|
.aq
|
Antarctica
|
.ar
|
Argentina
|
.as
|
American Samoa
|
.at
|
Austria
|
.au
|
Australia
|
.aw
|
Aruba
|
.ax
|
Åland
|
.az
|
Azerbaijan
|
.ba
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
.bb
|
Barbados
|
.bd
|
Bangladesh
|
.be
|
Belgium
|
.bf
|
Burkina Faso
|
.bg
|
Bulgaria
|
.bh
|
Bahrain
|
.bi
|
Burundi
|
.bj
|
Benin
|
.bm
|
Bermuda
|
.bn
|
Brunei
|
.bo
|
Bolivia
|
.br
|
Brazil
|
.bs
|
Bahamas
|
.bt
|
Bhutan
|
.bv
|
Bouvet Island
|
.bw
|
Botswana
|
.by
|
Belarus
|
.bz
|
Belize
|
.ca
|
Canada
|
.cc
|
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|
.cd
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
.cf
|
Central African Republic
|
.cg
|
Republic of the Congo
|
.ch
|
Switzerland
|
.ci
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
.ck
|
Cook Islands
|
.cl
|
Chile
|
.cm
|
Cameroon
|
.cn
|
People's Republic of China
|
.co
|
Colombia
|
.cr
|
Costa Rica
|
.cs
|
Czechoslovakia
|
.cu
|
Cuba
|
.cv
|
Cape Verde
|
.cw
|
Curaçao
|
.cx
|
Christmas Island
|
.cy
|
Cyprus
|
.cz
|
Czech Republic
|
.dd
|
East Germany
|
.de
|
Germany
|
.dj
|
Djibouti
|
.dk
|
Denmark
|
.dm
|
Dominica
|
.do
|
Dominican Republic
|
.dz
|
Algeria
|
.ec
|
Ecuador
|
.ee
|
Estonia
|
.eg
|
Egypt
|
.eh
|
Western Sahara
|
.er
|
Eritrea
|
.es
|
Spain
|
.et
|
Ethiopia
|
.eu
|
European Union
|
.fi
|
Finland
|
.fj
|
Fiji
|
.fk
|
Falkland Islands
|
.fm
|
Federated States of Micronesia
|
.fo
|
Faroe Islands
|
.fr
|
France
|
.ga
|
Gabon
|
.gb
|
United Kingdom
|
.gd
|
Grenada
|
.ge
|
Georgia
|
.gf
|
French Guiana
|
.gg
|
Guernsey
|
.gh
|
Ghana
|
.gi
|
Gibraltar
|
.gl
|
Greenland
|
.gm
|
The Gambia
|
.gn
|
Guinea
|
.gp
|
Guadeloupe
|
.gq
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
.gr
|
Greece
|
.gs
|
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
|
.gt
|
Guatemala
|
.gu
|
Guam
|
.gw
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
.gy
|
Guyana
|
.hk
|
Hong Kong
|
.hm
|
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
|
.hn
|
Honduras
|
.hr
|
Croatia
|
.ht
|
Haiti
|
.hu
|
Hungary
|
.id
|
Indonesia
|
.ie
|
Ireland
|
.il
|
Israel
|
.im
|
Isle of Man
|
.in
|
India
|
.io
|
British Indian Ocean Territory
|
.iq
|
Iraq
|
.ir
|
Iran
|
.is
|
Iceland
|
.it
|
Italy
|
.je
|
Jersey
|
.jm
|
Jamaica
|
.jo
|
Jordan
|
.jp
|
Japan
|
.ke
|
Kenya
|
.kg
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
.kh
|
Cambodia
|
.ki
|
Kiribati
|
.km
|
Comoros
|
.kn
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
.kp
|
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|
.kr
|
Republic of Korea
|
.kw
|
Kuwait
|
.ky
|
Cayman Islands
|
.kz
|
Kazakhstan
|
.la
|
Laos
|
.lb
|
Lebanon
|
.lc
|
Saint Lucia
|
.li
|
Liechtenstein
|
.lk
|
Sri Lanka
|
.lr
|
Liberia
|
.ls
|
Lesotho
|
.lt
|
Lithuania
|
.lu
|
Luxembourg
|
.lv
|
Latvia
|
.ly
|
Libya
|
.ma
|
Morocco
|
.mc
|
Monaco
|
.md
|
Moldova
|
.me
|
Montenegro
|
.mg
|
Madagascar
|
.mh
|
Marshall Islands
|
.mk
|
Macedonia
|
.ml
|
Mali
|
.mm
|
Myanmar
|
.mn
|
Mongolia
|
.mo
|
Macau
|
.mp
|
Northern Mariana Islands
|
.mq
|
Martinique
|
.mr
|
Mauritania
|
.ms
|
Montserrat
|
.mt
|
Malta
|
.mu
|
Mauritius
|
.mv
|
Maldives
|
.mw
|
Malawi
|
.mx
|
Mexico
|
.my
|
Malaysia
|
.mz
|
Mozambique
|
.na
|
Namibia
|
.nc
|
New Caledonia
|
.ne
|
Niger
|
.nf
|
Norfolk Island
|
.ng
|
Nigeria
|
.ni
|
Nicaragua
|
.nl
|
Netherlands
|
.no
|
Norway
|
.np
|
Nepal
|
.nr
|
Nauru
|
.nu
|
Niue
|
.nz
|
New Zealand
|
.om
|
Oman
|
.pa
|
Panama
|
.pe
|
Peru
|
.pf
|
French Polynesia
|
.pg
|
Papua New Guinea
|
.ph
|
Philippines
|
.pk
|
Pakistan
|
.pl
|
Poland
|
.pm
|
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon
|
.pn
|
Pitcairn Islands
|
.pr
|
Puerto Rico
|
.ps
|
State of Palestine[19]
|
.pt
|
Portugal
|
.pw
|
Palau
|
.py
|
Paraguay
|
.qa
|
Qatar
|
.re
|
Réunion
|
.ro
|
Romania
|
.rs
|
Serbia
|
.ru
|
Russia
|
.rw
|
Rwanda
|
.sa
|
Saudi Arabia
|
.sb
|
Solomon Islands
|
.sc
|
Seychelles
|
.sd
|
Sudan
|
.se
|
Sweden
|
.sg
|
Singapore
|
.sh
|
Saint Helena
|
.si
|
Slovenia
|
.sj
|
Svalbard and
Jan MayenIslands
|
.sk
|
Slovakia
|
.sl
|
Sierra Leone
|
.sm
|
San Marino
|
.sn
|
Senegal
|
.so
|
Somalia
|
.sr
|
Suriname
|
.ss
|
South Sudan
|
.st
|
São Tomé and Príncipe
|
.su
|
Soviet Union
|
.sv
|
El Salvador
|
.sx
|
Sint Maarten
|
.sy
|
Syria
|
.sz
|
Swaziland
|
.tc
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
.td
|
Chad
|
.tf
|
French Southern and Antarctic Lands
|
.tg
|
Togo
|
.th
|
Thailand
|
.tj
|
Tajikistan
|
.tk
|
Tokelau
|
.tl
|
East Timor
|
.tm
|
Turkmenistan
|
.tn
|
Tunisia
|
.to
|
Tonga
|
.tp
|
East Timor
|
.tr
|
Turkey
|
.tt
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
.tv
|
Tuvalu
|
.tw
|
Taiwan
|
.tz
|
Tanzania
|
.ua
|
Ukraine
|
.ug
|
Uganda
|
.uk
|
United Kingdom
|
.us
|
United States of America
|
.uy
|
Uruguay
|
.uz
|
Uzbekistan
|
.va
|
Vatican City
|
.vc
|
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|
.ve
|
Venezuela
|
.vg
|
British Virgin Islands
|
.vi
|
United States Virgin Islands
|
.vn
|
Vietnam
|
.vu
|
Vanuatu
|
.wf
|
Wallis and Futuna
|
.ws
|
Samoa
|
.ye
|
Yemen
|
.yt
|
Mayotte
|
.yu
|
SFR Yugoslavia
FR Yugoslavia
|
.za
|
South Africa
|
.zm
|
Zambia
|
.zw
|
Zimbabwe
