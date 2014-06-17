Skip to main content

A Complete List of Country Code Top-level Domains

By Adam Roberts

Web

A ccTLD is a country code Top-level Domain, a top-level domain typically reserved for a country. Below is a complete list of country code top-level domains, with the name and the entity displayed next to each other.

For more information, visit Wikipedia’s page on top-level domains.

.ac

Ascension Island

.ad

Andorra

.ae

United Arab Emirates

.af

Afghanistan

.ag

Antigua and Barbuda

.ai

Anguilla

.al

Albania

.am

Armenia

.an

Netherlands Antilles

.ao

Angola

.aq

Antarctica

.ar

Argentina

.as

American Samoa

.at

Austria

.au

Australia

.aw

Aruba

.ax

Åland

.az

Azerbaijan

.ba

Bosnia and Herzegovina

.bb

Barbados

.bd

Bangladesh

.be

Belgium

.bf

Burkina Faso

.bg

Bulgaria

.bh

Bahrain

.bi

Burundi

.bj

Benin

.bm

Bermuda

.bn

Brunei

.bo

Bolivia

.br

Brazil

.bs

Bahamas

.bt

Bhutan

.bv

Bouvet Island

.bw

Botswana

.by

Belarus

.bz

Belize

.ca

Canada

.cc

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

.cd

Democratic Republic of the Congo

.cf

Central African Republic

.cg

Republic of the Congo

.ch

Switzerland

.ci

Côte d'Ivoire

.ck

Cook Islands

.cl

Chile

.cm

Cameroon

.cn

People's Republic of China

.co

Colombia

.cr

Costa Rica

.cs

Czechoslovakia

.cu

Cuba

.cv

Cape Verde

.cw

Curaçao

.cx

Christmas Island

.cy

Cyprus

.cz

Czech Republic

.dd

East Germany

.de

Germany

.dj

Djibouti

.dk

Denmark

.dm

Dominica

.do

Dominican Republic

.dz

Algeria

.ec

Ecuador

.ee

Estonia

.eg

Egypt

.eh

Western Sahara

.er

Eritrea

.es

Spain

.et

Ethiopia

.eu

European Union

.fi

Finland

.fj

Fiji

.fk

Falkland Islands

.fm

Federated States of Micronesia

.fo

Faroe Islands

.fr

France

.ga

Gabon

.gb

United Kingdom

.gd

Grenada

.ge

Georgia

.gf

French Guiana

.gg

Guernsey

.gh

Ghana

.gi

Gibraltar

.gl

Greenland

.gm

The Gambia

.gn

Guinea

.gp

Guadeloupe

.gq

Equatorial Guinea

.gr

Greece

.gs

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

.gt

Guatemala

.gu

Guam

.gw

Guinea-Bissau

.gy

Guyana

.hk

Hong Kong

.hm

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

.hn

Honduras

.hr

Croatia

.ht

Haiti

.hu

Hungary

.id

Indonesia

.ie

Ireland

.il

Israel

.im

Isle of Man

.in

India

.io

British Indian Ocean Territory

.iq

Iraq

.ir

Iran

.is

Iceland

.it

Italy

.je

Jersey

.jm

Jamaica

.jo

Jordan

.jp

Japan

.ke

Kenya

.kg

Kyrgyzstan

.kh

Cambodia

.ki

Kiribati

.km

Comoros

.kn

Saint Kitts and Nevis

.kp

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

.kr

Republic of Korea

.kw

Kuwait

.ky

Cayman Islands

.kz

Kazakhstan

.la

Laos

.lb

Lebanon

.lc

Saint Lucia

.li

Liechtenstein

.lk

Sri Lanka

.lr

Liberia

.ls

Lesotho

.lt

Lithuania

.lu

Luxembourg

.lv

Latvia

.ly

Libya

.ma

Morocco

.mc

Monaco

.md

Moldova

.me

Montenegro

.mg

Madagascar

.mh

Marshall Islands

.mk

Macedonia

.ml

Mali

.mm

Myanmar

.mn

Mongolia

.mo

Macau

.mp

Northern Mariana Islands

.mq

Martinique

.mr

Mauritania

.ms

Montserrat

.mt

Malta

.mu

Mauritius

.mv

Maldives

.mw

Malawi

.mx

Mexico

.my

Malaysia

.mz

Mozambique

.na

Namibia

.nc

New Caledonia

.ne

Niger

.nf

Norfolk Island

.ng

Nigeria

.ni

Nicaragua

.nl

Netherlands

.no

Norway

.np

Nepal

.nr

Nauru

.nu

Niue

.nz

New Zealand

.om

Oman

.pa

Panama

.pe

Peru

.pf

French Polynesia

.pg

Papua New Guinea

.ph

Philippines

.pk

Pakistan

.pl

Poland

.pm

Saint-Pierre and Miquelon

.pn

Pitcairn Islands

.pr

Puerto Rico

.ps

State of Palestine[19]

.pt

Portugal

.pw

Palau

.py

Paraguay

.qa

Qatar

.re

Réunion

.ro

Romania

.rs

Serbia

.ru

Russia

.rw

Rwanda

.sa

Saudi Arabia

.sb

Solomon Islands

.sc

Seychelles

.sd

Sudan

.se

Sweden

.sg

Singapore

.sh

Saint Helena

.si

Slovenia

.sj

Svalbard and

Jan MayenIslands

.sk

Slovakia

.sl

Sierra Leone

.sm

San Marino

.sn

Senegal

.so

Somalia

.sr

Suriname

.ss

South Sudan

.st

São Tomé and Príncipe

.su

Soviet Union

.sv

El Salvador

.sx

Sint Maarten

.sy

Syria

.sz

Swaziland

.tc

Turks and Caicos Islands

.td

Chad

.tf

French Southern and Antarctic Lands

.tg

Togo

.th

Thailand

.tj

Tajikistan

.tk

Tokelau

.tl

East Timor

.tm

Turkmenistan

.tn

Tunisia

.to

Tonga

.tp

East Timor

.tr

Turkey

.tt

Trinidad and Tobago

.tv

Tuvalu

.tw

Taiwan

.tz

Tanzania

.ua

Ukraine

.ug

Uganda

.uk

United Kingdom

.us

United States of America

.uy

Uruguay

.uz

Uzbekistan

.va

Vatican City

.vc

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

.ve

Venezuela

.vg

British Virgin Islands

.vi

United States Virgin Islands

.vn

Vietnam

.vu

Vanuatu

.wf

Wallis and Futuna

.ws

Samoa

.ye

Yemen

.yt

Mayotte

.yu

SFR Yugoslavia

FR Yugoslavia

.za

South Africa

.zm

Zambia

.zw

Zimbabwe

