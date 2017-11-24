This article was sponsored by Mekanism. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

With such high competition in the market, how do you make sure you’re project, product or idea cuts through? And in a timely manner? The difference is made by the talent, learning new technologies and last, but not least, by the tools used. There are a heap of productivity tools out there that are helping web designers and developers to design logos, build phone apps without the need for coding skills or even build a database quickly and efficiently.

In this showcase, we will take you through 25 of our favourite tools to help you overcome almost anything. We hope that you will find these helpful. Let us know your thoughts or if you have some other recommendations to add to the list.

1. Tailor Brands – Automated Logo Maker and Brand Builder

Tailor Brands has quickly grown to be one of the best tools on the market to help you design logos and make branding. After offering up a great logo maker, the company now offers a full branding suite that makes marketing and creating unique company visuals a breeze.

The company’s logo maker uses AI and pairs it with an expansive template library to create unique and effective designs in a matter of minutes. You can then fine-tune aspects of your logo until it’s perfect.

Now that you have your logo, you can move on to making your mark with a powerful online brand presence. Tailor Brands is easy-to-use and gives you a fully automated weekly social planner that sets a schedule and auto-generates posts and ads to upload on a regular basis, you can also add more posts in manually if you’d like.

If you want to launch a holiday campaign, you can take advantage of Tailor Brands’ seasonal logos, which lets you give your branding a quick boost. For your business needs, you can create business cards and decks to go along with letterheads, and even presentation templates. You can also download your logo in EPS format to print it on shirts, bag, and other gear.

With a basic monthly subscription of $2.99 or a full package for $10.99, Tailor Brands is a quick and easy way to give your brand a professional touch.

Pricing: Monthly subscription from $2.99.

2. iGenApps – Build Your Phone App Without Any Coding Skills

iGenApps is a powerful and affordable app builder that allows people without programming skills to build and publish a fully customized app. According to the company, it has been downloaded 2 million times and has more than 1.5 million registered users building their apps with it already. And in April 2017, it was named the Best Productivity App.

You start the app creation with the wizard building process that will guide you step by step to build Apps for mobile phones and tablets. Build and publish your Apps in minutes all through your mobile device.

iGenApps has a free trial you can start playing with that will show you how it all works and what it can do.

Pricing: Check their website for detailed pricing.

3. Kohezion – Online Database Software

Kohezion is an advanced online database software that allows you to quickly create your own customized web-based database without coding or any programming. The database can be used for:

Clients – Easily manage your clients, leads, organization and more. You can create reminders so you will never lose an opportunity. Keep a record of all communications and attach files to client’s records

Manage Contracts – Collaborate and share ideas about contracts. Never miss an expiration date with reminders. Easily track all required information. Attach files, Apply calculations or Email contracts directly from Kohezion

Manage tasks

Schedules

It is also highly customizable. You can create custom quotes and invoices for your clients, custom reports with your own look and feel, integrate with Dropbox™, Google Drive™ or Box™, create complex calculation fields, or even embeddable online forms.

There are 3 types of plans, standard, non-profit organizations and enterprise solutions, with pricing starting at $50/user/year. They also have a Free Forever plan, which will cover your basic needs.

Pricing: Starts from $50/User/YEAR for full access or they also have a Free Forever plan.

When it comes to Visual Communication, Visme is a game changer. Imagine taking key features of Powerpoint and Photoshop and then marrying them together into an easy-to-use tool. It allows people without design experience to tap into hundreds of professional templates and an extensive library of assets to create engaging and memorable presentations, infographics, charts and report, ebooks, websites and social graphics. You can even make your content interactive with the ability to insert videos, audio or embed external content such as forms, polls, and maps.

You can publish your content online, embed to your website, make it private and password protected or download it as an Image, PDF or even HTML5, so you can present offline.

Pricing:Paid plans start at $10/month which unlock premium features including the ability to customize your own brand, upload your own fonts, and tap into all premium templates and images. But they also have a free plan.

Ultra Theme is a powerful and flexible WordPress theme created by the well reputed Themify. It is easy to use and creates responsive sites quickly and beautifully. It allows you to take full control of your theme design from header to footer.

Pricing: The standard license is $49.

Codester is a fast growing platform for web designers and developers to buy and sell lots of great premium PHP scripts, app templates, themes and plugins to create amazing websites & apps. They even have a “flash sales” where products are available for a limited period but with a 50% discount.

Pricing: It’s a marketplace, so will vary on products.

GrapeCity JavaScript solutions provides all you’ll need for a full web app. With this you’ll get dependency-free, fast, flexible, true JavaScript components that enable you to build basic websites, full enterprise apps, and Excel-like spreadsheet web apps. And if you need it, expert support is available by forum, direct ticket or phone.

There are 2 products: SpreadJS and Wijmo and both have offer free trials.

Pricing: SpreadJS is $999/developer and Wijmo is $895/developer.

ThemeFuse is one of the most impressive WordPress theme developers in the market. They cover most domains such as automotive, blogging, e-commerce, events and portfolios. Their themes are professional-looking and includes everything you need to get started and the installation and setup only takes a couple of minutes, so you can get started with your next big idea.

Pricing: They offer a free plan, but the premium ones start from $45, paid once.

You can also use this code BLKFRY2017 and get a 70% discount.

Blaskan is a responsive and professional WordPress theme that’s built for many kinds of screens. It was built by Colorlib, a new WordPress developer that is quickly becoming one of the best in the market. The theme is free to download and use, so give it a try.

Pricing: Free

VectorStock is the world’s premier vector-only image marketplace with more than 10,000 vectors added daily. It’s one of the favorite places for web designers because there is a heap to be found here and also because the pricing is budget friendly.

Pricing: Free plan with access to 41,000 free vectors and millions of royalty free images.

wpKube specializes in WordPress themes, hosting, plugins and everything related to this platform. They’ve even made a complete guide about how you can start a WP website from scratch, which tools, themes and hosting to choose from, so you can have an awesome website.

They’re also investing lots of money in developing new themes. All of their templates are fully responsive, easy to install, setup and customize. At this point, there are 5 themes and the pricing is between $49-$59/theme.

Pricing: Varies depending on service you are after

Host-Tracker is one of the best website monitoring systems on the market. It provides instant notifications about failures, domain and certificate expiration monitoring, content check and many other cool things. They recently launched a cool new feature which automatically pauses your AdWords campaign if any problems with the site are detected and then reactivates onces resolved.

Pricing: $5/month with a 50% discount for new customers

LogoAI is a new website that also uses AI to design logos for your company or projects quickly. You can get a low-resolution logo with a colored background free. Or you can get a professional logo that has everything included (high-resolution PNG, Vector files, full copyright and others) from $49.

Pricing: Free or premium logos starting from $49.

Sentree uses cutting-edge technology to deliver a suite of hosting services, such as clustered servers, dual web application firewalls, content delivery network, redundant caching, automatic asset compression and concatenation, and even multiple data centers spread around the globe. Sentree is fully optimized for WordPress and Drupal, so everything will run fast and securely.

Pricing: Personal plan is $35/month. Pay annually and you will get 2 months for free!

MedZone is a free medical WordPress Theme for all you medical entrepreneurs out there. It is flexible enough for all types of medical practices including dentists, doctors, surgeons, hospitals, clinics, and more. And because MedZone ships with helpful elements like appointment forms, opening hours, team member listings, and more, it’s also perfectly suited for other types of service businesses.

Pricing: Free

SuperbWebsiteBuilders is a professional web-based resource, which unveils the secrets of using website builders. The service is for both professional web masters as well as newbies, who are just making their first steps in the web building playground, and are looking for a quality website builder to help reach their web design goals.

Pricing: Free

With Lander, you can easily create landing pages that will help you boost your conversions and further develop your business. Lander’s visual editor makes it super easy to design your own landing page or customize any of their existing templates, with an excellent drag and drop feature. You can create high converting and beautiful landing pages in minutes without CSS or HTML know-how.

Pricing: Starting from $36/month

A squeeze page is a landing page created with the main purpose of converting visitors into email subscribers. If you want to build your email list, you need to be using squeeze pages as they are the most effective way to do so. MailMunch has the best landing page builder to create squeeze pages in just a few minutes.

Pricing: They have a free plan and premium packages start from $15/month.

Pixelo is a design platform created for designers by designers. Pixelo works closely with designers around the world to provide you with high-quality resources. If you are looking for commercially licensed products to save you time and money, Pixleo is the place to be. Their bundles comprise of the latest trendy designs across town brought together in a neat bundle.

Pricing: Varies depending on the bundle.

Userlytics is an advanced user testing platform for UX testing, website usability research and user testing of apps, websites and prototypes. Features include picture-in-picture task based videos, with usability testing branching logic. System Usability Scale (SUS), Time on Task, and Success/Fail metrics complement the qualitative user research.

Pricing: Starting at $49/participant.

Uncode is a pixel-perfect creative multiuse WordPress theme based on Visual Composer. Designed with terrific details, flexibility, and performance, it is one of the most appreciated themes on the market right now, with a heap of websites being made with it.

Pricing: starts at $59/theme

Goodie Website is an excellent web development service which has a unique team of high-performance web designers and developers behind the scenes making gorgeous websites for the last 10 years. With a focus on details, what they deliver is usually of an excellent quality. The process is also very straightforward and you will be updated with what is happening regularly. These guys will also share ideas and tips on how to improve your project from their experienced developers.

Pricing: $999/website.

InvoiceBerry simplifies invoices and expense tracking, helping you save time and money. This invoice platform has lots of features that will help you have a complete picture of your business’ finances. It’s also really easy to use.

Pricing: Free forever plan and the premium packages start from $15/month.

Email Monster is an email editor to help you build beautiful, responsive emails quickly and easily. There are hundreds of good looking and free templates that can be quickly customized using their powerful email editor.

They even have a free Black Friday email template

Pricing: Varies

