Website critique

#1

Fellow pundits,

We launched a new website www.thesevenwisemen.net two months ago. Our ad campaigns’ CTR is high to very high but conversions have been way below expectations. We already tried different iterations (contents and/or design changes), and conversions are still below average.

We’re looking for critiques regarding content and design.

  • Are contents crisp and motivational enough?

  • Does the site have enough appeal and selling power?

  • What are its strengths and weaknesses?

We want to stay away from using a rigid B2B business lingo and we kept the content relatable and demystified as much as possible.

Your feedback is appreciated and I value your time and consideration in advance.

Elie K