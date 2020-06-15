My new website is almost ready to go live... any help and suggestions please

Hi All

I am almost at the point of putting my new website live and need your help and suggestions please… the website is www.simpleas.com.au.

I have had some feedback saying the website is great and other feedback that the website is no good.

Some have said they love the layout, how the site works and how easy it is to follow and others say the colours are all wrong, the layout should be much better and the pages are too long.

I plan on doing a pile of Google, YouTube and Facebook advertising and if I get traffic to the website but no signups then the marketing part of the website is off.

If you can PLEASE have a look, www.simpleas.com.au and let me know:

What are we selling Would you sign up What would you do to improve the website Any other suggestion

Thanks for any help.

mrmbarnes