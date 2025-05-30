VS Code: Multiple Project Folders

First, I couldn’t find a “VS Code” forum. If there’s a better place to post questions and issues with VS Code, please point me to it.

VS Code has an Explorer option to Add Folder to Workspace.



I take that to mean that I can have multiple projects available in VS Code simultaneously, but when I choose the option then open a new folder nothing appears in the VS Code window indicating that the second folder is open . . . not in the Explorer window nor in the workspace tabs.

I’ve searched and found articles saying that it’s possible to have 2 folders open and available and that they should appear as tabs in the workspace, but that doesn’t happen for me.

I suspect that there is a VS Code setting that I need to adjust but I can find nothing searching or using AI that tells me how to do what I want.

Is it possible to have 2 project folders open at the same time in VS Code? If so, how do I do it?