VS Code: Multiple Project Folders

First, I couldn’t find a “VS Code” forum. If there’s a better place to post questions and issues with VS Code, please point me to it.

VS Code has an Explorer option to Add Folder to Workspace.

add folder to workspace
add folder to workspace546×595 45.7 KB

I take that to mean that I can have multiple projects available in VS Code simultaneously, but when I choose the option then open a new folder nothing appears in the VS Code window indicating that the second folder is open . . . not in the Explorer window nor in the workspace tabs.

I’ve searched and found articles saying that it’s possible to have 2 folders open and available and that they should appear as tabs in the workspace, but that doesn’t happen for me.

I suspect that there is a VS Code setting that I need to adjust but I can find nothing searching or using AI that tells me how to do what I want.

Is it possible to have 2 project folders open at the same time in VS Code? If so, how do I do it?