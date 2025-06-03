VS Code: Multiple Project Folders

Hi,

You’ve successfully launched VS Code in no-extensions mode, as shown in your screenshot. That’s exactly what we needed.

Now, let’s keep things focused. Close everything down, then repeat what you just did:

open a terminal, run code --disable-extensions , and once VS Code opens — don’t jump around, just go straight to File → New Window.

Then, before anything else, make sure the Explorer pane is visible (press Ctrl + B if needed).

After that, use File → Add Folder to Workspace… and select your TestProject folder.

Let me know what shows up in the Explorer pane at this point. A screenshot would be helpful.

Re. a new installation, I mean yeah, why not? Reinstalling only takes a few minutes and might solve all your issues in one go.

Things to be aware of though are that you will lose all your extensions and settings and even then, there is a chance that VS Code “helpfully” holds on to some remnants of your profile.

If it were me, I would first try installing on a different Windows device and making sure that you can add folders to a workspace as we have described here in this thread. That would prove that your current installation is broken. At that point I would then look at removing and then slowly recreating your profile within your current install of VS Code so as to see what exactly caused it to break.

That said, it would be nice to get to the bottom of whether an extension is causing things to go wrong first.