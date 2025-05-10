Why Does Open with Live Server Produce a Directory Listing?

When I try to use the “Open with Live Server” link in VS Code, it produces a display of a directory listing, specifically the subdirectory that contains .jpg image files. This is true no matter what html file I have open in VS Code, including the index.html file.

Searching online says that this is caused by not having an index.html file; however, there is an index.html file in the same path as the file open in VS Code. I can click on the file name of other html files in the same path and they open in a chrome browser window.

There must be another answer than ‘not having and index.html’ file present.

Any suggestions?