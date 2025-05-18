VS Code Issues

Despite having used VS Code for more than 2 years, I still haven’t found a good resource for learning about features that I haven’t used.

For example, until now I’ve had no need to have multiple projects open at once. Now I’d like to be able to do that. I have CSS and HTML code graciously provided by a member here (PaulOB). I’ve put that code in a folder so that I can access it with VS Code and display results in Chrome. I have my code that parallels Paul’s code in a separate folder. This way I can reference the CSS within the HTML tags in Paul’s HTML file and in my own.

Apparently, that is supposed to be possible. I found articles on the web telling me how to do it; but following the instructions, VS Code’s Explorer window does not display them both. The articles I read didn’t give examples showing what the resulting VS Code screens should look like; so I don’t really have a means to know if I got both workspaces loaded.

If anyone can point me to a good place to learn more about VS Code, I’d be much obliged. I’d also be extremely grateful for instructions on how to have both Paul’s version and my version of the project I’m working on available to VS Code. If it matters, file names are not duplicated and Paul’s files are in their own folder separate from the folder my files are in.

FWIW: I have other questions about VS Code which is why I’m seeking a good place to get answers. Yes, I’ve read the instructions built into VS Code and I’ve read a good number of articles and watched videos on the subject; but I still have questions and run into new issues and have difficulty getting answers.

TIA