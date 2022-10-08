Using 1 player, exit link should fade in after play clicked, not before

HTML & CSS
#1

I forgot how to do this.

I think I would be staying with keyframes, unless I should be using the other one?

This one uses 1 video player,
and it’s not using a whole lot of that other stuff that is in the multi player code.
https://jsfiddle.net/61va4r8b/1/

  animation: fadeInExit 4s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  clip-path: circle(50%);
}

@keyframes fadeInExit {
  99% {
    pointer-events: none;
  }

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

That is done here using multiple players.
Works here.
https://jsfiddle.net/6f3qxr97/

  animation: fadeIn 8s forwards 8s;
  visibility: hidden;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeIn {
  to {
   visibility: visible;
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

But it’s not using 1 player.