Using 1 player, exit link should fade in after play clicked, not before

I forgot how to do this.
I think I would be staying with keyframes, unless I should be using the other one?
This one uses 1 video player,
and it’s not using a whole lot of that other stuff that is in the multi player code.
https://jsfiddle.net/61va4r8b/1/
animation: fadeInExit 4s forwards;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
clip-path: circle(50%);
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
That is done here using multiple players.
Works here.
https://jsfiddle.net/6f3qxr97/
animation: fadeIn 8s forwards 8s;
visibility: hidden;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
to {
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
}
}
But it’s not using 1 player.