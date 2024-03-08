How to have modal videos fade in?

HTML & CSS
At the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/mr5vx9kn/4/

Clicking on the any of the modal buttons the first time fades in.

Meaning.

I click on one button the video fades in.

I click on a different button, the video does not fade in.

wrapB{
  animation: fadeIn 8s ease-in;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  15% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

Also, if I wanted fade to be re-added back to the player, I would do what?

Means, video fades in when clicking on the save button a 2nd time.

Is something supposed to be done in these?

  function openModal(target) {
    const modal = document.querySelector(target);
    modal.classList.add("active");
    modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("slide");
  }

 function closeModal(modal) {
    modal.classList.remove("active");
    modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("hide");
    removePlayer();
  }

or, am I supposed to do something in the css?