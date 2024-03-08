How to have modal videos fade in?

At the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/mr5vx9kn/4/

Clicking on the any of the modal buttons the first time fades in.

Meaning.

I click on one button the video fades in.

I click on a different button, the video does not fade in.

wrapB{ animation: fadeIn 8s ease-in; } @keyframes fadeIn { 0% { opacity: 0; } 15% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }

Also, if I wanted fade to be re-added back to the player, I would do what?

Means, video fades in when clicking on the save button a 2nd time.

Is something supposed to be done in these?

function openModal(target) { const modal = document.querySelector(target); modal.classList.add("active"); modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("slide"); }

function closeModal(modal) { modal.classList.remove("active"); modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("hide"); removePlayer(); }

or, am I supposed to do something in the css?