How to have modal videos fade in?

At the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/mr5vx9kn/4/
Clicking on the any of the modal buttons the first time fades in.
Meaning.
I click on one button the video fades in.
I click on a different button, the video does not fade in.
wrapB{
animation: fadeIn 8s ease-in;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
15% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
Also, if I wanted fade to be re-added back to the player, I would do what?
Means, video fades in when clicking on the save button a 2nd time.
Is something supposed to be done in these?
function openModal(target) {
const modal = document.querySelector(target);
modal.classList.add("active");
modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("slide");
}
function closeModal(modal) {
modal.classList.remove("active");
modal.querySelector(".panel").classList.add("hide");
removePlayer();
}
or, am I supposed to do something in the css?