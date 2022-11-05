How to use animationEnd to Fade out, then in the background when clicking on the exit button

HTML & CSS
#1

Code https://jsfiddle.net/aLj2qg18/

I’m trying to set it up similarly to how it was in the example code, but I am getting all confused.

However it was done in here, I’m trying to replicate it.

The only difference being, it’s being done entirely through the exit button.

Example code: https://jsfiddle.net/h5vkt3br/

In the example code hide is not being used in the html.

I would assume this one would be removed also.

<div class="container2 hide">

These may get removed also, or maybe one of them would be removed?

I’m thinking both would.

    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
    hide(cover);

This is how it was written in the example code:

/*body.*/
.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {

  content: "";
  position: fixed;
  /*z-index: 1;*/
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  background-size: 165px 165px;
}

<div class="outer">
  <div class="container play1 with-curtain">
    <button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
    <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
    const config = {};
    const body = document.body;
    let currentPlayButton = {};

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function hide(el) {
        el.classList.add("hide");
    }

    function hideAll(elements) {
        elements.forEach(hide);
    }

    function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
        const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);

        function hideBackground(background) {
            background.classList.add("bg1");
        }
        allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
    }

    function resetPage() {
        resetBackground("body");
    }

    function markAsPlayed(played) {
        played.classList.add("played");
    }

    function showCover(playButton) {
        hideAll(config.containers);
        resetPage();
        markAsPlayed(playButton);
        const cover = playButton.parentElement;
        cover.classList.add("active");
        show(cover);
        console.log(showCover);
    }

    function animationEndHandler(evt) {
        const animationName = evt.animationName;

        if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
            body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
            showCover(currentPlayButton);
        }
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
        body.classList.add("initial-fade");
    }

    function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
        playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
            playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }

    function init(selectors) {
        config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
        const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
        addClickToButtons(playButtons);
        body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
    }

    return {
        addCoverHandler,
        init
    };
}());

This here doesn’t require animation end because it occurs on page load.

.container1 {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  min-height: 100%;
  min-width: 255px;
  display: flex;
  padding: 8px 8px;
  animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#2

If you are trying to change from dark blue to teal then you need to animate between those two values.

.container2 .container {
  background: #302b63;
}
.container2:not(.hide) .container {
  animation: newbg 5s ease forwards
}
@keyframes newbg {
  to {background:teal}
}
#3

What I am trying to do is get animation end to work in the code.

Which gets triggered from the exit button, not the playbutton.

I should have been more clearer in my question.

I’m confused on how it would get implemented in my code.


Which means I would be doing stuff in here:

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
  //const config = {};

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
    show(thewrap);
    const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
    hide(cover);
  }

  function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
    exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
      exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function addExitHandlers(callback) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", callback);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exitButtons);
  }

  return {
    addExitHandlers,
    init
  };
}());