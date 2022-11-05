How to use animationEnd to Fade out, then in the background when clicking on the exit button

Code https://jsfiddle.net/aLj2qg18/
I’m trying to set it up similarly to how it was in the example code, but I am getting all confused.
However it was done in here, I’m trying to replicate it.
The only difference being, it’s being done entirely through the exit button.
Example code: https://jsfiddle.net/h5vkt3br/
In the example code hide is not being used in the html.
I would assume this one would be removed also.
<div class="container2 hide">
These may get removed also, or maybe one of them would be removed?
I’m thinking both would.
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
show(thewrap);
const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
hide(cover);
This is how it was written in the example code:
/*body.*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="container play1 with-curtain">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
console.log(showCover);
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
This here doesn’t require animation end because it occurs on page load.
.container1 {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
min-height: 100%;
min-width: 255px;
display: flex;
padding: 8px 8px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease-in 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}