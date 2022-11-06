Is this how I would fade in a video?

HTML & CSS
#1

https://jsfiddle.net/otcfks50/

iframe:not(.hide) {
  display: block;
  animation: iframe 10s ease 2s forwards;
  animation-delay: 6s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes iframe {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#2

If you mean when you click ‘Play’ then the trigger class would be the slide class.

.slide iframe {
  display: block;
  animation: iframe 10s ease 10s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes iframe {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#3

Are you sure slide is needed? https://jsfiddle.net/ex62cj3h/1/

Seems to work without it?

If I am right, how come it is not needed?

 /*.slide*/ iframe {
  display: block;
  animation: iframe 1s ease 1s forwards;
  animation-delay: 20s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes iframe {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#4

That’s probably because the youtube code doesn’t add the iframe until you click play so I guess you wouldn’t need it but of course would affect any other iframes on the page (should there be any).

Note that here:

 animation: iframe 1s ease 1s forwards;
  animation-delay: 20s;

Is the same as this:

animation: iframe 1s ease 20s forwards;

No need to do it twice.

1 Like
#5

The animation gets added to all.

Regardless, .adding .slide or not makes no difference in the code.