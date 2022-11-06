Is this how I would fade in a video?

https://jsfiddle.net/otcfks50/
iframe:not(.hide) {
display: block;
animation: iframe 10s ease 2s forwards;
animation-delay: 6s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes iframe {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
If you mean when you click ‘Play’ then the trigger class would be the slide class.
.slide iframe {
display: block;
animation: iframe 10s ease 10s forwards;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes iframe {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
Are you sure slide is needed? https://jsfiddle.net/ex62cj3h/1/
Seems to work without it?
If I am right, how come it is not needed?
/*.slide*/ iframe {
display: block;
animation: iframe 1s ease 1s forwards;
animation-delay: 20s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes iframe {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
That’s probably because the youtube code doesn’t add the iframe until you click play so I guess you wouldn’t need it but of course would affect any other iframes on the page (should there be any).
Note that here:
animation: iframe 1s ease 1s forwards;
animation-delay: 20s;
Is the same as this:
animation: iframe 1s ease 20s forwards;
No need to do it twice.
The animation gets added to all.
Regardless, .adding
.slide or not makes no difference in the code.