How to prevent clicking on the play button before the play button becomes visible

I am able to click on the play button before it becomes visible, and the curtain moves up.
To prevent that, what part of this would be changed? https://jsfiddle.net/rs8hu2tx/2/
.embed-youtube .embed-youtube-play.playgreen {
border-color: green;
animation: fadeInPlay 2s ease-in 2s forwards;
animation-delay: 4s;
opacity: 0;
cursor: default;
}
@keyframes fadeInPlay {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
99.9% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
cursor: pointer;
}
}
.embed-youtube-play.playgreen::before {
border-left-color: green;
}