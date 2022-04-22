I am a little confused about how to do this one.

https://jsfiddle.net/c6pvzrdu/1/

The 1st text fades out.

Then the 2nd text fades in.

Then it is supposed to fade out with the background.

How do I add a background behind the text and have it fade out with the 2nd text?

I was able to figure out the background part partially, but I don’t want it to fade out on the 1st text, only the 2nd.

I want the background to stay so that it fades out with the 2nd text.