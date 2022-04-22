I am a little confused about how to do this one.
https://jsfiddle.net/c6pvzrdu/1/
The 1st text fades out.
Then the 2nd text fades in.
Then it is supposed to fade out with the background.
How do I add a background behind the text and have it fade out with the 2nd text?
I was able to figure out the background part partially, but I don’t want it to fade out on the 1st text, only the 2nd.
I want the background to stay so that it fades out with the 2nd text.
.text1 p {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
pointer-events: none;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: 6.25vw;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
white-space: nowrap;
background: black;
animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 2s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.text2 p {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
pointer-events: none;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: 6.25vw;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
white-space: nowrap;
background: black;
animation: fadeIn 2s ease-in 3s forwards;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}