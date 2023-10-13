Can't click until the background fades away fully

How it should work is, not able to click until the background fades away fully.
Is there a right way to do this if it is a youtube video?
Code 1) This way seems to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/ykqjfru1/
animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
}
Code 2)
Using initial doesn’t seem to work at all in the code, unless I’m doing it wrong.
Because it is a youtube video, initial should not be used?
Nothing is able to be clicked.
https://jsfiddle.net/eyL3f6wt/
animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: initial;
}
}
Code 3)
I also tried this way: https://jsfiddle.net/z9dta0sr/1/
animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
animation-delay: 1s;
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: initial;
}
}