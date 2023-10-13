Can't click until the background fades away fully

How it should work is, not able to click until the background fades away fully.

Is there a right way to do this if it is a youtube video?

Code 1) This way seems to work.

https://jsfiddle.net/ykqjfru1/

animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes fadeOut { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } }

Code 2)

Using initial doesn’t seem to work at all in the code, unless I’m doing it wrong.

Because it is a youtube video, initial should not be used?

Nothing is able to be clicked.

https://jsfiddle.net/eyL3f6wt/

animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards; animation-delay: 1s; } @keyframes fadeOut { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; pointer-events: initial; } }

Code 3)

I also tried this way: https://jsfiddle.net/z9dta0sr/1/