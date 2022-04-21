Did I do this right? https://jsfiddle.net/xz97npdf/

There is an issue here, trying to figure out why the video is not fading in correctly.

Also, is there anything you would change in here?

.video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; animation: fade 5s cubic-bezier(0.6, -0.28, 0.735, 0.045) 0s forwards; } @keyframes fade { 0% { pointer-events: none; opacity: 0; } 50% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } iframe { user-select: none; } .panel{ position: fixed; height: 100%; width: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: black; } .panel, .video-wrapper::after { content: ""; pointer-events: none; } .panel p { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0; color: #0059dd; display: flex; text-align: center; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif; font-size: 10.938vw; white-space: nowrap; } .panel, .panel p{ animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards; } @keyframes fadeOut { to { opacity: 0; } }

This part seems to be the issue:

If I don’t want it to be clickable until half way in, how do I do that?

Would this be done a different way?