Did I do this right? https://jsfiddle.net/xz97npdf/
There is an issue here, trying to figure out why the video is not fading in correctly.
Also, is there anything you would change in here?
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
animation: fade 5s cubic-bezier(0.6, -0.28, 0.735, 0.045) 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 0;
}
50% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}
.panel{
position: fixed;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: black;
}
.panel,
.video-wrapper::after {
content: "";
pointer-events: none;
}
.panel p {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
margin: 0;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
font-size: 10.938vw;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.panel,
.panel p{
animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
This part seems to be the issue:
If I don’t want it to be clickable until half way in, how do I do that?
Would this be done a different way?
@keyframes fade {
0% {
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 0;
}
50% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}