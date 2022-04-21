Fading out text and background. an issue

#1

Did I do this right? https://jsfiddle.net/xz97npdf/

There is an issue here, trying to figure out why the video is not fading in correctly.

Also, is there anything you would change in here?

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  animation: fade 5s cubic-bezier(0.6, -0.28, 0.735, 0.045) 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    pointer-events: none;
    opacity: 0;
  }
    50% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

iframe {
  user-select: none;
}

.panel{
  position: fixed;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: black;
}

.panel,
.video-wrapper::after {
  content: "";
  pointer-events: none;
  }

.panel p {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: 0;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
  font-size: 10.938vw;
  white-space: nowrap;
}

.panel,
.panel p{
  animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeOut {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
    
  }
}

This part seems to be the issue:

If I don’t want it to be clickable until half way in, how do I do that?

Would this be done a different way?

@keyframes fade {
  0% {
    pointer-events: none;
    opacity: 0;
  }
    50% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
#2

It seems to fade in for me. What is the problem you see?

You would set pointer: events to none at 0% and at 49%. Then at 50% you set it to pointer-events:initial.

Remember that pointer events isn’t animatable and changes instantly. That means that if you have none at 0% and initial at 50% then it will switch from none to initial at 0.1%.