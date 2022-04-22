Trying to fade out the text that splits in half

Only the background is fading out, the text is supposed to also.
What did I do wrong here? https://jsfiddle.net/368hrngv/
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before,
.panel-left,
.panel-right,
.panel-left p,
.panel-right p {
content: "";
animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 7s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
<div class="panel-left">
<p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
</div>
<div class="panel-right">
<p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
</div>
<div class="text1">
<p>some text here</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>