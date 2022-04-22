Trying to fade out the text that splits in half

HTML & CSS
#1

Only the background is fading out, the text is supposed to also.

What did I do wrong here? https://jsfiddle.net/368hrngv/

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before,
.panel-left,
.panel-right,
.panel-left p,
.panel-right p {
  content: "";
  animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 7s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeOut {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

    <div class="panel-left">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-right">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="text1">
      <p>some text here</p>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>