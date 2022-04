I have the video fading in here:

.video-frame { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; animation: fade 10s ease-in 0s forwards; } @keyframes fade { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }

How do I then fade out the the video cover background?

so that it can’t be seen after the video has faded in?

https://jsfiddle.net/1f07jbp8/1/

The background is still behind the video after the video fades in.

How do I have it fade out so that it is not visible?